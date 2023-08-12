East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: How To Watch Kolkata Derby Live In India?

Mohun Bagan Super Giants will face East Bengal in the Durand Cup 2023 group stage, setting up the first Kolkata Derby of the 2023–24 Indian Football season to steal the show. With significant outcomes at stake, this match will mark the conclusion of their group stage of the Durand Cup.

3 things you need to know

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are unbeatable in the Durand Cup 2023 so far

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are the most successful teams in the history of the Durand Cup

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan match will take place today

Here is everything you need to know about the Mohun Bagfan vs East Bengal match in the Durand Cup 2023.

When is the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan match in the Durand Cup 2023?

The match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Where is the match of East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan held in the Durand Cup 2023?

The Group match of the Durand Cup 2023 between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time does the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan match start in the Durand Cup 2023?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will start at 4:45 PM IST.

Where can I watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup 2023 match live on TV?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network. The match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How do I watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan match live online?

The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal can be watched online on the Sony LIV app on a subscription basis.

What is the team news of the Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?

Before this match, Mohun Bagan added new recruits Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku to their Durand Cup roster. After their recent victory over Punjab FC, they have a perfect medical record, no injuries, and every player is available for the derby.

Nishu Kumar, an East Bengal defender who received a red card in the last match, won't be playing.