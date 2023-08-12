East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: How To Watch Kolkata Derby Live In India?

Quick links:
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in action, (Image:AP)
Mohun Bagan Super Giants will face East Bengal in the Durand Cup 2023 group stage, setting up the first Kolkata Derby of the 2023–24 Indian Football season to steal the show. With significant outcomes at stake, this match will mark the conclusion of their group stage of the Durand Cup.
Here is everything you need to know about the Mohun Bagfan vs East Bengal match in the Durand Cup 2023.
Also Read: WATCH | Fan shouts 'if he scores this, he's greatest of all-time', Lionel Messi obliges
The match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
The Group match of the Durand Cup 2023 between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will start at 4:45 PM IST.
Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first person in the world to achieve a colossal feat
The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network. The match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal can be watched online on the Sony LIV app on a subscription basis.
Before this match, Mohun Bagan added new recruits Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku to their Durand Cup roster. After their recent victory over Punjab FC, they have a perfect medical record, no injuries, and every player is available for the derby.
Nishu Kumar, an East Bengal defender who received a red card in the last match, won't be playing.