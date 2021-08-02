'East Bengal Will Play In The ISL,' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Assures Fans

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has assured the East Bengal fans that their club will be a part of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season. This comes after doubts are being cast on the club's participation in the upcoming edition of the ISL owing to a stand-off between the East Bengal club and its investors, Shree Cements.

East Bengal made an 11th-hour entry into the ISL after it onboarded Shree Cements as principal partners and agreed for a joint venture between the Red and Golds and Shree Cements. However, things have gone haywire with the two parties at a deadlock over the final agreement, leaving their spot in the ISL under a fix.

Supporters of East Bengal have once again urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene and help the two parties to break the deadlock and come to a consensus. The Chief Minister earlier played a crucial role in roping in Shree Cements and helping establish a joint venture by the name Shree Cements East Bengal foundation between the cement company (76%) and the club (24%) thus enabling the club to enter the Indian Super League.

What did Mamata Banerjee say in reference to East Bengal playing in the ISL

"I want East Bengal to play in ISL. There are talks going on related to the final agreement and East Bengal will play in the ISL. Last time, I had to interfere. This time too, I will request all parties to negotiate and everything will be okay. Taking responsibility for five years is also not a joke. The investor has to spend close to INR 50 crores. Last time we had convinced them to come and invest in the club. The little differences will be solved and I hope very soon the East Bengal fans will have a smile on their faces and the club will play in the ISL." Mamata Banerjee stated, giving hopes to all the Red and Gold Brigade fans on their clubs participation in the ISL.

AIFF's stance

The All India Football Federation has clarified that it will play no role in the ongoing dispute between the two parties and that that it is an internal matter for which no intervention from either the AIFF or the Indian football association is required. With the tournament scheduled for a start on 19th November, the two sides must come to a resolution quickly and build their team.

