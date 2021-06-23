ECU vs PER Dream11: Ecuador vs Peru Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Ecuador [ECU] will take on Peru [PER] in the group stage of the ongoing Copa America 2021. The match will be played at Estadio Olimpico Pedro, Ludovico, Brazil and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23 at 6:00 PM local time [Thursday, June 24 at 2:30 AM IST.] Here is a look at the ECU vs PER Dream11 prediction, top picks and ECU vs PER Dream11 team.

¡@LaTri y la @SeleccionPeru están listos para mañana! Así fueron los entrenamientos de los dos equipos hoy en Goiânia 🇪🇨🇵🇪 #VibraElContinente #CopaAmérica



Equador e Peru estão prontos para amanhã! Assim foram os treinos das duas equipes hoje em Goiânia 🇪🇨🇵🇪 #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/BiYiWn9mte — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 22, 2021

ECU vs PER Match preview

Ecuador have had a bad start to their tournament, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with 1 point which came off a draw against Venezuela. The team will play without striker Enner Valencia who received his second yellow cards in the game against Venezuela, which means that he is suspended for the game. Ecuador's leaky defence cost them crucial 3 points against Venezuela as they had a 2-1 lead till the 90th minute, but that lead was taken over by Hernandez who slashed home the equalising goal. Ecuador cannot afford anything like that in this game, because only a positive result will help them stay in the competition and they will need striker, Michael Estrada to step up and inspire them to a win on Wednesday.

Tras la práctica cumplida la mañana de este lunes, #LaTri viajará rumbo a Goiania por la tarde 🛫⚽️



Su siguiente cotejo el 2️⃣3️⃣ de junio 🆚Perú #SiempreconLaTri 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/sr58fopvIU — La Tri (@LaTri) June 21, 2021

Peru are high on confidence, after their 2-1 win over Colombia. The team are placed 3rd in the group and a victory in this game will send them to the second position on the table, provided Brazil beat Colombia. Peru got the better of Ecuador last time they faced off and they will be hoping for a similar performance from the team as this victory would make their qualification to the next round certain.

ECU vs PER probable starting lineup

Ecuador [4-4-2]: Pedro Ortiz, Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzala Plata, Moises Caicedo, Jhengson Mendez, Eduar Preciado,Michael Estrada Leonarda Campana

Peru [4-2-3-1]: Pedro Gallese, Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Alexander Callens, Marcos Lopez, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Andre Carrillo, Sergio Penna, Christian Cueva, Gianluca Lapadula

ECU vs PER Dream11 top picks

Ecuador: Michael Estrada, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan

Peru: Sergio Penna,Christian Ramos, Renato Tapia

ECU vs PER Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Pedro Gallese

Defenders: Angelo Preciado, Christian Ramos, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan

Midfielders: Sergio Penna [captain], Renato Tapia, Moises Caicedo

Forwards: Michael Estrada, Gianluca Lapadula [vice-captain], Andre Carrillo

ECU vs PER Dream11 prediction

Peru have all the momentum coming into the game after their victory against the Colombians. Ecuador have not had a good start to their campaign and this game comes as another big challenge as Peru have a great attack, which will make things difficult for Ecuador. Considering all of that, we predict a win for Peru over their South American counterparts.

Note: The above-given ECU vs PER Dream11 prediction and ECU vs PER Dream11 team is based on our own research and analysis. Selection of these players in the team will not guarantee any success.

Image Credits: La Tri, Seleccion Peruana/Twitter