Ecuador Fan Forcibly Grabs Lionel Messi By Neck For Selfie, Posts Video Online

After a World Cup qualifying game against Ecuador on Wednesday, a pitch invader grabbed Argentine star Lionel Messi by the neck and took a selfie with him. The incident occurred following a 1-1 tie between Argentina and Ecuador. After the final whistle saw the match end in a 1-1 draw, a fan stormed the pitch and grabbed Messi, forcing the 34-year-old to get into the picture while clutching him by the neck. In a video shared by the same person, Messi appeared upset and looked very uncomfortable.

The fan was pulled off the pitch by security officials, but not before he managed to capture the selfie video with Messi. The footage was then shared on social media by the fan, who thanked Messi for all the "happy moments" he has given him through his game over the years.

"You only live once and once is enough for me because I met the greatest player of all time. Mi querido @leomessi, thank you for all the happy moments you have given me throughout the years with your beautiful football. I love you and this game. #Messi," the fan wrote in his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a security breach of this level has taken place in a World Cup qualifying match. Earlier on Tuesday, Mohamed Salah had to be escorted off the pitch by security personnel after a match between Egypt and Senegal. Salah was targetted with objects by fans following the crucial match, which saw Senegal win through the penalty shootouts.

Ecuador vs Argentina

In the game between Argentina and Ecuador on Wednesday, Julian Alvarez scored the game's opening goal, giving the away team an early lead. Argentina took the lead over Ecuador thanks to the striker's goal in the 24th minute. Argentina had a 1-0 lead at the halftime break. Ecuador scored a goal in the injury time added towards the end of the game, allowing the side to tie the match. Ecuador's Enner Valencia scored the equaliser. Ecuador and Argentina have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be contested in Qatar in November.

