Ecuador Vs Peru: Prediction, Team News And Copa America Live Stream Details

With a place in the quarterfinals on the line, Ecuador will take on Peru in Group B of the ongoing Copa America 2021. The game will be played at the Pedro Ludovico Olympic Stadium and will kick off at 2:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 24. Here's a look at how to watch Ecuador vs Peru on TV, team news, Ecuador vs Peru head to head record, and our Ecuador vs Peru prediction for the same.

Ecuador vs Peru prediction and preview

Ecuador find itself at the bottom of their group and will need the three points on Wednesday night to keep them in the hunt for the knockouts. Ecuador lost their opening game against Colombia on the opening day, before settling for a disappointing 2-2 draw against Venezuela. Gustavo Alfaro's men took the lead twice but were pegged back and now only have a solitary point from two games heading into their clash against last time's finalists.

Peru also got their campaign off to a worse possible start with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Brazil but bounced back to clinch a vital 2-1 win against Colombia. Sergio Pena opened the scoring early in that game only for Miguel Borja to equalise for Colombia, before Yerry Mina scored an own goal 10 minutes from time to hand Peru the three points. Ricardo Gareca's side will hope to continue their good form and will be favourites to clinch another three points on Wednesday.

Ecuador vs Peru head to head record

The two South American sides have played 19 games against each other with Ecuador holding the edge. Ecuador have won eight matches, while Peru have prevailed in five games. The two sides have played out six draws. Their most recent meeting saw Peru clinch a 2-1 win, with Christian Cueva and Luis Advincula scoring for them, while Gonzalo Plata scored for Ecuador.

Ecuador vs Peru team news

Ecuador will be without talisman Enner Valencia, who will serve a one-game suspension for picking up two yellow cards in their first two group games. Gonzalo Plata should make a return to the XI, while Brighton & Hove Albion prospect Moises Caicedo should man the midfield. Peru meanwhile are expected to deploy an unchanged XI after their impressive victory over Colombia, with Gianluca Lapadula to lead the line with the support of Sergio Pena, Andre Carrillo and experienced winger Christian Cueva.

Ecuador vs Peru team news: Predicted XIs

Ecuador: Ortiz; Angelo Preciado, Arboleda, Hincapie, Estupinan; Plata, Caicedo, Mendez, Ayrton Preciado; Campana, Martinez

Peru: Gallese; Corzo, Ramos, Callens, Lopez; Tapia, Yotun; Carrillo, Pena, Cueva; Lapadula

Ecuador vs Peru live stream: How to watch Ecuador vs Peru on TV?

Indian fans can watch Ecuador vs Peru live on the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India rights. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Ecuador vs Peru live stream in India will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles.

(Image Courtesy: Ecuador, Peru Twitter)