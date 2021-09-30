Ed Sheeran Meets Lionel Messi After Watching PSG Beat Manchester City In UCL Game

Lionel Messi scored an impactful goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during their UEFA Champions League group match against the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City but what happened off the field is what really stood out from the rest. The football icon posed for a photograph along with music icon Ed Sheeran.

Leo Messi and Ed Sheeran were clicked in a single frame supposedly during the PSG vs Man City UCL clash on Tuesday. The image was posted by the French club on their official Twitter handle.

PSG vs Man City: Messi Ed Sheeran clicked in a single frame

Not only did the British singer & songwriter pose with Leo Messi but had also candidly posed alongside the club's head coach Mauricio Pochettino as well. Sheeran posted the images on his official Instagram page and captioned it as 'Thank you for hosting me and my family x' after which he tagged PSG, Messi, and Pochettino.

The four-time Grammy Award winner was in attendance at the Parc des Princes to catch the action between the former Ligue 1 winners and the current Premier League holders along with his father as well as the better half Cherry Seaborn. Moreover, Messi scoring an impressive goal in the 74th minute was an icing on the cake for the music sensation and his family.

PSG Manchester City highlights

Coming back to the UCL clash between PSG & Man City, the Paris-based club made a tremendous impact right from the word 'Go' as Senegalese defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye broke the deadlock in the eighth minute. Bernardo Silva hit the bar from three yards in the first half after Raheem Sterling's header had cannoned off the woodwork as Manchester City lost out on a good opportunity to score an equaliser. Messi's goal in the 74th minute added insult to injury for the visiting side and it completely dented their comeback hopes as they could never rediscover their rhythm thereafter while desperately searching for the back of the net as PSG went on to register a convincing 2-0 win when the final whistle blew.

It was a much-needed breakthrough for the 2021 Copa America winner who could not succeed in finding the back of the net in his first three appearances for the French club prior to his match-defining goal against the 'Citizens'.