Ed Woodward Contacts Mauricio Pochettino To Replace Man United Boss Solskjaer: Report

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reportedly in contact with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine tactician is considered as the front-runner to be appointed as the next United manager.

Also Read | Ed Woodward backs Solskjaer to overhaul squad in summer transfer window

Mauricio Pochettino to Man United? Ed Woodward wants to bring in ex-Spurs boss

According to Duncan Castles, Ed Woodward has been keen on bringing Mauricio Pochettino to Old Trafford. It is reported that Woodward has held talks with the representatives of the former Spurs boss. While speaking to a fan forum earlier, he had claimed that the upcoming summer transfer window will be an important opportunity for the club to rebuild their side.

Mauricio Pochettino has been without a club after he was sacked by Tottenham. He was subsequently replaced by Jose Mourinho. Recent rumours of talks between him and Ed Woodward are significant.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Gary Neville demanding Ed Woodward's sacking

Paul Pogba is likely to leave Manchester United

▪️ How @B_Fernandes8 is settling in with the #MUFC squad ✅

▪️ Three Reds close to returning from injury 💪

▪️ Will @IghaloJude be available for Chelsea trip? 👤 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 11, 2020

Paul Pogba has been on the sidelines due to an ankle injury since September last year. The player had to undergo surgery to get rid of his ankle issues. Former Southampton star Alan Shearer believes that it is all over for Pogba at Manchester United. It remains to be seen if Pogba is a part of the rebuild or if he decides to leave at the end of the season.

Also Read | Manchester United won't sign more players in transfer window: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mauricio Pochettino to Man United? Ed Woodward has faced criticism from fans

Ed Woodward has faced severe criticism along with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the team’s dismal form this season. Some fans have been constantly demanding the duo’s resignation. Some even went to the extent of attacking Woodward’s house recently.

Manchester United have slipped to the eighth spot in the Premier League after their draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 25. They have bagged 35 points in 25 games in the Premier League, winning just nine games in all. The Red Devils will next play against Chelsea on February 17 (February 18, according to IST).

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino sends his demands to United as Woodward considers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking