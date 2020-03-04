Ed Woodward To Compete With Liverpool For Jadon Sancho's Transfer: Report

According to reports in England, Manchester United Executive Vice-chairman Ed Woodward is set to take the initiative to rope in Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford. The Borussia Dortmund star has made it apparent that he wishes to play in the Premier League from next season. Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United are among the clubs who strive to secure a deal for the 19-year-old.

Also Read | Manchester United officials tell Ed Woodward who they want as director of football

Ed Woodward aims to sign Jadon Sancho in summer amid Liverpool interest

It is reported that Man United seek to sign the England international in the summer transfer window. Ed Woodward is also willing to offer an astonishing £200,000-a-week contract to Jadon Sancho. However, Man United’s qualification for the Champions League next season will play a vital role in Sancho’s possible move to Old Trafford. United are currently fifth in the Premier League standings and need to secure a spot in the top four to play in the Champions League.

Ed Woodward had earlier claimed that the team was heading towards a massive transformation in the summer transfer window. It was reported that Man United would sign new players. Also, players who've lost prominence in the squad would leave.

Also Read | Manchester United to succeed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Ed Woodward

Borussia Dortmund CEO denies Jadon Sancho's exit from club

However, Borussia Dortmund CEO has denied any possibility of the winger leaving the club at the end of the present season. While speaking to BBC Sport, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke asserted that Jadon Sancho does not want to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. The player feels that he has a bright future with the Bundesliga giants, claimed the CEO. He also asserted that they have a very cordial relationship with Sancho and his agent despite frequent rumours of a departure to the Premier League.

Game recognizes game 🌟 pic.twitter.com/hDXQQDP1li — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 19, 2020

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Borussia Dortmund CEO makes bold claim regarding star's future

Jadon Sancho completed a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 from Manchester City. He went on to establish himself as one of the prominent players of the squad. The winger has netted 17 goals along with 18 assists in 33 games for the Bundesliga outfit this season. It is reported that any team that wishes to rope in the Dortmund star will have to shell out at least £100 million. While his contract with Dortmund runs until 2022, Man United are reportedly prepared to pay the hefty amount demanded by Dortmund.

Also Read | Kepa stars in Chelsea's FA Cup win over Liverpool with incredible triple save: Watch