Eden Hazard Edges Closer To Comeback For Real Madrid After Ankle Injury: Watch

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard, who has been on the sidelines due to an injury against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has returned to first-team training. The player has missed many important games including the most anticipated El Clasico. However, a new video of the player has surfaced on social media in which the player is seen training on the field.

Also Read | Eden Hazard turns 29: The Belgian's strange pre-match routine revealed by former teammate

Eden Hazard injury: The player was injured against PSG

PSG defender Thomas Meunier was left devastated after he accidentally injured his Belgian teammate. Real Madrid played PSG on Matchday 5 of the Champions League in which Hazard had to be subbed off in the 67th minute after suffering an ankle injury.

Eden Hazard injury: The Belgian has returned to Real Madrid training

🚨 Good News: Eden Hazard has started running with his boots on (rather than trainers) during Real Madrid’s training session yesterday and even joined his teammates for a run. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Ybg5GksS5Y — Vamos Hazard (@VamosHazard) January 21, 2020

In the video, Eden Hazard is seen running on the field. He is also working in the indoor facilities at Valdebebas, Real Madrid’s training centre. Hazard has missed a total of 12 games over 60 days. Thankfully for the club, he has now started working with the ball. However, it is reported that Hazard would not be rushed back into action by the club.

Also Read | Eden Hazard accepts being OVERWEIGHT before Real Madrid move, says he was on vacation

Eden Hazard injury: He is likely to miss out the match against Atletico Madrid

Cette année encore, je soutiens l’opération @vivaforlife en Belgique. Je mets aux enchères un match à Madrid pour 2 personnes que j’aurai le plaisir de rencontrer. Soyez généreux pour les enfants 🧡@VivaForLife @FontanaOphelie #onestensemble 👍🏿👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/HhXXKJYsnp — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) December 5, 2019

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is known for his cautious approach while dealing with injured players. He would not risk Hazard due to the fact that the club have some important clashes. It includes playing against Manchester City in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. This also means that Hazard would likely be unavailable against the Madrid derby to be played on February 1, 2020.

Also Read | Eden Hazard delights Real Madrid fans with video revealing his return to full fitness

Eden Hazard injury: Zidane spoke on the Belgian's recovery

In a pre-match conference ahead of the Valladolid clash on Sunday, Zinedine Zidane had stated that he could not yet confirm if Eden Hazard would be included in the matchday squad to face Atletico Madrid. Zidane also asserted that Hazard had just started working with the ball and would be introduced into the starting line up in time.

Eden Hazard injury: He was diagnosed with an external bruise on his right leg

According to Real Madrid's medical report, Eden Hazard was diagnosed with an external bruise on his right leg. Earlier, it was anticipated that the player would be available for manager Zinedine Zidane within 10 days and would play El Clasico. However, it has been two months since Hazard has been out.

Also Read | Eden Hazard's injury against PSG leaves Belgian teammate Thomas Meunier devastated