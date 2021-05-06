Eden Hazard Heavily CRITICISED By Spanish Media After Laughing With Ex-Chelsea Teammates

Eden Hazard's return to Stamford Bridge did not work out well for the Belgian superstar or his new club as Real Madrid slumped to a 0-2 defeat against Chelsea. The Champions League semi-final second leg defeat confirmed their exit from the competition, setting up an all English summit clash between Chelsea and Manchester City. Real Madrid's exit saw Eden Hazard receive much criticism from Spanish TV after the ex-Blues star was seen laughing with some of his former teammates after the full-time whistle.

Eden Hazard Spanish media: Eden Hazard laughing with Chelsea players post UCL exit receives flak in Spain

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has shown a lot of faith in Eden Hazard, but the 30-year-old continues to remain alienated while on the pitch as was the case in Los Blancos' defeat at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian international failed to make any sort of impact on the pitch as Real Madrid never came close to scoring which eventually led to their downfall and exit from the Champions League. And despite the defeat, Hazard was in good spirits as he greeted his former teammates after the full-time whistle, while sharing a heartfelt moment with Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Eden Hazard at full-time...



Once you’re Chelsea, you’re always Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/t6MohkAeGR — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 5, 2021

Spanish TV and media were disgusted by the Real Madrid star's behaviour, while the rest of his teammates were cut unhappy, dejected figures. Spanish publications Marca and AS both gave him no mark in their ratings with one columnist mentioned that the 30-year-old has never really repaid his coach's faith in him. A presenter of Spain's late-night football show El Chiringuito was visibly upset and after seeing the footage of Eden Hazard laughing with Chelsea players, and said 'He can't stay a minute more at Real Madrid!'. Publications were particularly critical of the former Chelsea man's performance, making their £100m fall guy. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid fans enjoyed watching the footage and rubbed salt into Real Madrid's wounds.

Real Madrid had signed Eden Hazard to be partner Karim Benzema in attack and be the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo's throne. However, in two seasons, Real Madrid's most expensive signing has a measly return of two goals, with had 10 injuries, totalling 389 days on the sidelines and 50 games. Los Blancos hierarchy and fans have always backed the 30-year-old to deliver, but the images of him laughing and joking at the final whistle with his old teammates have not gone down well. Despite his poor outing, Zidane is likely to stick Hazard for the remaining Real Madrid fixtures this season, as they look to retain their LaLiga title.

(Image Courtesy: Screengrab from BT Sport's coverage of Chelsea vs Real Madrid)