Eden Hazard Injury Update: Star Flouts Covid Rules For HAIRCUT Ahead Of Chelsea Game

Real Madrid underwent a turbulent week with their president Florentino Perez leading the proposals for the controversial European Super League. However, the team will have to set those issues aside as they face Real Betis tonight at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The Real Madrid vs Real Betis match is scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 24 at 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, April 25 at 12:30 AM IST).

Los Blancos are still very much in the LaLiga title race as they are three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and two points clear of third-place Barcelona, but having played a game more. With LaLiga approaching the business end of the season, Zinedine Zidane's side cannot afford to drop any more points and will also require their best players in the team. With that in mind, it raises the question: 'Is Eden Hazard playing tonight vs Real Betis' and what is 'Eden Hazard injury update?'

Is Eden Hazard playing tonight vs Real Betis?: Eden Hazard injury update

Eden Hazard has undergone a torrid time since making his move to the Spanish Capital as he has been limited to just nine LaLiga appearances this season. However, the Belgian star returned to training more than a week ago following an ankle injury and has shown promising signs towards recovery. Despite these promising signs Hazard has faced multiple setbacks just prior to recent games which have seen his return delayed.

Zidane had hoped that the winger would feature in the Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool and then against Getafe but that was not to be the case. However, Real Madrid fans will be excited to know that Hazard has made a step further in his recovery as Zidane has included him in the squad for the match against Real Betis. Even if Hazard were not to play tonight, he could be deemed fit in time to face his former employers, Chelsea, on Tuesday.

Eden Hazard haircut: Eden Hazard barber

With Eden Hazard expected to face his former employers in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday, the Belgian international has perhaps decided to greet them with a new haircut. Eden Hazard barber, A STAR, flouted COVID-19 rules and flew to Spain to give the Real Madrid winger a smart haircut. A STAR posted the Eden Hazard haircut on his Instagram handle and captioned the post, "Nice to see my brother is back on and of the pitch ðŸ‘€ðŸ‘€ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ #hazard."