Eden Hazard Out For The Season? Real Madrid Star May NEVER Play Again; Here Is Why

As per a Spanish doctor, an Eden Hazard return to football maybe out of question should the Real Madrid winger opt for another ankle surgery. Hazard has been ravaged by injury ever since arriving from Chelsea in 2019 and has failed to record even 500 minutes of league action this season. Moreover, the Belgian international has been limited to only 25 appearances in La Liga since his move to Los Blancos.

As per multiple Real Madrid news reports in Spain, a third Eden Hazard surgery on his ankle is on the cards in order to solve the problem of his injury nightmare. While that may seem like a wise idea for Hazard to get back to full fitness, a professional doctor has advised Hazard against it. Dr. Jose Gonzalez, who works for Atletico Madrid, has claimed that a third ankle operation for Hazard could potentially end his footballing career forever, according to this report off late.

Dr Gonzalez told Ondacero, "Hazard has to train with the team for up to 10 training sessions. In my experience it is difficult for him to return to playing at his level with Real Madrid this season. If a player returns after a long injury without having hardly trained, the most normal thing is that he is injured again. He has anxiety, he wants to show that he is worth and wants to give 100% and he is not there for that. A third operation on Eden Hazard's ankle is very risky, there could be the possibility that the player would not play football again."

However, according to Marca, the club is not recommending another surgery for Hazard and waiting patiently for him to recover before taking a call on his future in latest Real Madrid news.

When Real Madrid secured the signature of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, it seemed as though they had filled the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, having managed just three LaLiga goals in 25 games, Hazard's move to the Spanish capital has been nothing short of a disaster. The Real Madrid star is the same player who scored 21 games in all competitions during his final season at Chelsea.

Since his arrival at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has suffered more injuries/illnesses (11) than he has goal contributions (9) in all competitions.



As a result of Eden Hazard's constant injury issues, Real Madrid's manager Zinedine Zidane also admitted that there was a problem with Hazard's fitness. "They're things that I can't explain. I want to be positive and hope that it's not too much of a problem. Something's up, because he was never injured in his entire career (before joining Real) or there were very few injuries. It's something new," said Zidane.

