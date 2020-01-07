Eden Hazard Turns 29: The Belgian's Strange Pre-match Routine Revealed By Former Teammate

Real Madrid will be participating in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. However, manager Zinedine Zidane will be without the service of his star signing Eden Hazard who is out due to an injury. As the Belgian turns 29, his pre-match routine during his stay at Chelsea has been revealed by one of his former Chelsea teammates.

2️⃣9️⃣. We all know where the party is on January 7th, @hazardeden10 🥳 pic.twitter.com/oStu5IeAcu — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) January 7, 2020

Eden Hazard used to play Mario Kart before a game, says Filipe Luis

According to former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis, Eden Hazard did not take his pre-match preparations seriously. Luis, while speaking to YouTube channel 2AngryMen TV, asserted that Hazard used to play Mario Kart in the dressing room before a game.

The fitness coach would inform the players to be ready in 10 minutes for the warm-up. However, the Belgian would not be dressed and rather would keep playing. He would keep on playing until the coach would scold him to start warming up. However, Hazard would reply by saying that the coach need not worry. He just needed the ball to address the coach’s concerns.

Eden Hazard was criticised for arriving over-weight at Real Madrid

Cette année encore, je soutiens l’opération @vivaforlife en Belgique. Je mets aux enchères un match à Madrid pour 2 personnes que j’aurai le plaisir de rencontrer. Soyez généreux pour les enfants 🧡@VivaForLife @FontanaOphelie #onestensemble 👍🏿👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/HhXXKJYsnp — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) December 5, 2019

Though Eden Hazard is lauded for his display on the field, the player is equally criticised for his unprofessional behaviour outside the ground. He was heavily criticised after he had arrived at Real Madrid being unfit and over-weight. It is also reported that he used to take his training sessions at the Stamford Bridge not-so-seriously.

Real Madrid will next play against Villareal in the Spanish Super Cup

Since his arrival at Santiago Bernabeu, Eden Hazard has been injured twice. He sustained the first injury before the beginning of LaLiga and went on to miss the initial matches. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Thomas Meunier was left devastated after he accidentally injured the former Chelsea star. Real Madrid played PSG on Matchday 5 of the Champions League.

Hazard had to be subbed off in the 67th minute after suffering an ankle injury. He was expected to be back within 10 days and was thought to be fit to play El Clasico. However, the player’s injury was said to have aggravated, compelling him to miss the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid will play against Villareal in the tournament to be held in King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia on January 8, 2020 (January 9 according to IST).

