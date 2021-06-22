Eden Hazard Plays Full 90 Minutes For The First Time In 2 Years As Belgium Cruise

Belgium captain Eden Hazard is some way off from rediscovering his best form but has taken baby steps towards regaining his own self during his side's 2-0 win over Finland in UEFA Euro 2020. Hazard has struggled with injuries ever since his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid, struggling with a host of issues and a lack of form. While the game against Finland did not see the 30-year-old return to his best, he completed 90 minutes on the pitch and came back unscathed.

Eden Hazard completed 90 minutes on the pitch against Finland in what will be a massive boost to Belgium and Real Madrid as the 30-year-old works his way back to full fitness. The former Chelsea superstar has struggled with a series of injuries for over the last couple of seasons and managed just 14 appearances in the LaLiga. While he did not set the stage on fire, Hazard did last on the pitch until the final whistle, for the first time since 2019.

The last time he played out 90 minutes was against Real Sociedad in November 2019 and has since then never been fit enough to last the entire duration of a football game. The Real Madrid star had 40 passes in the final third, more than any other Belgium player, and had four shots, two of which were on target. The Belgium skipper was unlucky not to score with Finland's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky producing a fine save after the 30-year-old had burst through the left side of the penalty area.

Hazard showed Roberto Martinez what attacking elements he can bring, and that he is again capable of completing 90 minutes and will be key for the Red Devils as they aim to claim the Euro 2020 title. Martinez's side won all three games in the group, largely thanks to the brilliance of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne. Hazard has shown sparks, and will hope to ignite the flames as they head into the knockout stages of the competition. Belgium will play one of the third-place qualifiers in the last 16 followed by a possible quarter-final meeting with Italy in Munich on July 2.

Eden Hazard stats: Eden Hazard Belgium career

Eden Hazard made his debut for Belgium way back in 2008 against Luxembourg. Since then Hazard has been a regular for the national team and made the squads for the 2014 and 2018 World Cup and the 2016 Euro. The 30-year-old is considered as one of the central figures of Belgium's Golden Generation, alongside Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne. Hazard was appointed as captain for the 2018 World where Red Devils finished third and the Real Madrid star lifted the silver ball.

(Image Courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter)