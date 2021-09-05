Eden Hazard Refutes Claims Of Unrest At Real Madrid; Says 'I'm Very Happy At The Club'

Frequent injuries have hit Real Madrid and Belgium international Eden Hazard's game time in the past two years, meaning less game time. Since Carlo Ancelotti was appointed, Hazard has been given chances to prove that he deserves a starting spot, however, Vinicius jr. has been in good form so far and has gotten a start ahead of the former Chelsea forward. Reports have suggested that both the club and the player could be looking to cut their losses allowing Hazard to move on, however, the forward insists that he remains committed to Madrid and wants to fight for his spot.

Hazard says he's happy at Madrid

Speaking to reporters at a recent press conference while on international duty, Hazard said that he is very happy at the club. He also mentioned that a player needs minutes and goals to be happy at any club and even though he is not getting as many of those as he would like he is still happy with the club.

"It’s not true that I’m not happy at Real Madrid, I’m very happy at the club and you know a player is happy when he is playing and scoring goals. I haven’t played or scored much but that doesn’t affect the affection I have for the club. I’m happy in Madrid, I like my life there. The situation got complicated because of Covid, the injuries and all, but a player is happy when he is playing minutes, it’s easier to be happy when you’re scoring."

Pressed further on his current mindset, he said that he knows he can play well for the club, adding that when he scores then people might think he is happy but he is already happy.

"You can say what you want, but I am happy there. I know I can do good things there and that’s it. When I score goals, when I smile again everyone will say I’m happy, but I’m already happy. It’s just that I can’t play and I can’t score, and that’s what I’m missing," said Hazard as quoted by Goal.com.

(Image Credits: AP)