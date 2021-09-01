Eden Hazard Vows To Come Back Strong, Says 'Want To Give Something Back To Real Madrid'

Frequent injuries have hit Real Madrid and Belgium international Eden Hazard's game time in the past two years, but the player insists he will do all it takes to give back the faith instilled by Real Madrid in him. Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, Eden Hazard said, " I signed with Real Madrid for five seasons. The first two have not been good, the injuries have not helped me, but I still have three more to prove my worth. Real Madrid have already spent a lot of money on me. I want to give something back to them."

The player further spoke about people calling him a player who is constantly injured and acknowledged the fact. “People think I’m always injured, that’s the truth. But if you go over my career there’s not a single player that has played as much as I did for the last 10 years or so. I do what I have to do, I work with the physical trainers every day and we did a very good job ever since the pre-season started. It’s going well but I am not 100% ready yet,” he added.

Eden Hazard believes that if he can overcome his injuries, he can indeed prove his doubters wrong "I hope it works, I hope to get up one morning and feel great on the training ground. If I feel pain there, I drag it to the games and I will continue to have it. I am waiting for that moment when I can show my worth again" he concluded.

Ancelotti admits that much work needs to happen in defence

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti admits there is plenty for his side to work on at the back. Speaking about the Levante 3-3 draw, the manager said, "Where we have gone wrong and dropped points is not in attack but in defence. The third goal was unlucky. For the first, our defensive line wasn’t right and we were out of position. For the second, it was three against two and that can’t happen. It should at least be three against three when the cross came over."

The Real Madrid backline is without the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this season after the duo moved to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, respectively.

Image Credits: AP