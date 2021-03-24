Eden Hazard's value Stands at Just £36M, A Mere QUARTER Of Real Madrid’s £130M Fee Paid

Eden Hazard's time at Real Madrid has been plagued by injury and his current setback is the eleventh serious injury since moving to the Spanish club from Chelsea back in 2019. The Belgian signed for Los Blancos in a deal worth around £89 million, potentially rising to £130M, but has failed to do justice to that hefty price tag. Hazard has played only 36 of Madrid's 90 games since he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu and is now reportedly worth just £36 million.

Real Madrid transfer news: Eden Hazard value continues to plummet as star remains injured

According to reports from Transfermarkt, Eden Hazard's value in the current market stands at a mere £36 million. The 30-year-old joined the LaLiga heavyweights from Chelsea in the summer of 2019 but has supplied seven assists and found the back of the net four times ever since as recurring injuries have halted his career. This has led to a steep drop in Hazard's value, with reports stating that his £36M valuation has been the lowest since 2013 — when he joined Chelsea from Lille.

Hazard's value hit £41.2M in 2014, £60.5M in both 2015 and 2016, £64M in 2017 and £130M in 2018, albeit influenced by Neymar’s world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain. He joined Madrid in 2019 with the same value, but it was cut to £100M that December, £69M by the end of last season and is now as low as £36M. Hazard's current value is less than 30% of the £130M transfer fee that Real Madrid paid for him.

Eden Hazard injury update: Real Madrid star may never play football again?

Earlier this week, reports from Spain revealed fears that Eden Hazard's football career might come to an end if he opts to have a third surgery on his ankle. Dr Jose Gonzalez, who works for Atletico Madrid, revealed that Hazard, who has already had two ankle surgeries, might put his football career in jeopardy if he opts for another surgery on his injured ankle. However, reports from Marca have stated that Real Madrid are not recommending another operation for the player and instead, are prepared to wait for the winger to recover on his own.

ðŸš¨After taking advice from various specialists, Real Madrid have convinced Eden Hazard to avoid undergoing more ankle surgery, following his latest injury setback. [Marca] — Real Madrid Info ³â´ (@RMadridInfo) March 18, 2021

World Cup European Qualifiers: Belgium national football team schedule

Hazard's injury has also ruled him out of the Belgium squad for the three 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in March. The Belgian Red Devils begin their campaign against Wales on Wednesday, face the Czech Republic on Saturday and then lock horns with Belarus on Tuesday.

Image Credits - AP