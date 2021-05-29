Ederson Vs Mendy Stats, Record And Penalties Saved Compared Ahead Of UCL Final

Chelsea and Manchester City will face off at the highest level in club football with both teams set to feature in the upcoming Champions League final on Saturday. The Man City vs Chelsea will be played on Saturday at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto with two of the most defensively resolute teams aiming to win Europe's most prestigious competition. Man City and Chelsea finished off as two teams with the cleanest sheets in the Premier League this season as we go on to compare the Ederson vs Mendy stats and look at which team's defence could hold out their opponents on Saturday. Here is more on the Ederson vs Mendy h2h record and the Ederson vs Mendy penalties record interestingly, which could help in making a Champions League final prediction.

Ederson wins the Golden Glove with 19 clean sheets! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/i1OYerQInZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 23, 2021

Ederson vs Mendy h2h record

Both the players have been pretty solid in the Premier League topping the clean sheet charts in the top-tier of English football this season. While Ederson managed to stop his opponents from scoring in 19 out of 36 games, to run away with the 'Golden Glove', Chelsea's Edouard Mendy came a close second with the 16 clean sheets to his name in his first season in England. Even though Ederson is given much more preference amongst neutrals and City fans more so, giving him the advantage as per the Ederson vs Mendy stats, Mendy is ahead in terms of UCL cleansheets with 8 of them this season as compared to Ederson's 7.

Man City vs Chelsea final: Battle of the Blues in UCL

Chelsea are set to play in their third UCL final with the London outfit featuring in the biggest competition in club football in 2008 and 2012. Manchester City, on the other hand, are making their maiden appearance in the Champions League finals. However, the Cityzens will be relying on the experience of their head coach Pep Guardiola in the Man City vs Chelsea final. The 50-year-old former FC Bayern Munich manager has won the Champions League on two occasions with the FC Barcelona outfit Manchester United twice in the UCL finals.

Chelsea and Manchester City had also squared off in Europe during their 1970/71 European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-finals which saw Chelsea edge out a narrow 1-0 win in both legs. The Blues also have a competitive edge over the rivals with Thomas Tuchel getting the better of Pep Guardiola on two different occasions this season. Under the Germans' guidance, Chelsea registered a narrow 1-0 win over Man City to knock them out of the FA Cup semi-finals. Earlier this month, the Blues of London managed to replicate the outcome during their Premier League clash against Pep Guardiola's men. They came back after trailing by a goal and went on to register a 2-1 win over Man City in the Premier League.

Champions League final prediction

Man City have been one of the most consistent teams across all competitions with the Cityzens winning the Premier League and Carabao Cup already this season. However, they have been defeated twice by Chelsea in the recent past with their Spanish tactician aiming to learn from his mistakes and take his revenge at the biggest level on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's side enters the match as favourites and is expected to record their maiden European success by winning the UCL title.