Edinson Cavani Contract: How Much Money Will The Uruguayan Earn At Manchester United?

After much speculation, Manchester United fans had something to celebrate after striker Edinson Cavani agreed on a contract extension with the club. Having moved to Old Trafford on deadline day, the Uruguayan international had signed a one-year deal which was due to end in the summer. However, his stay has been extended by a further 12 months, after penning a new deal, much to the delight of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Here's a look at the Edinson Cavani salary after the Edinson Cavani contract extension.

Manchester United transfer news: Edinson Cavani renews terms, extends Old Trafford stay for another year

Edinson Cavani has officially broken the No.7 curse at Manchester United, and the Red Devils have rewarded the former Paris Saint-Germain star with a new contract. Cavani has enjoyed a great scoring run recently, scoring eight goals in his last seven games, including the one against Aston Villa on Sunday which sealed the three points. The 34-year-old has scored 15 goals in 35 games this season and could end the season with silverware, with Solskjaer's side set to face off against Villarreal in the Europa League final later this month.

Cavani is also hopeful of making the Uruguay squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Man United manager convinced him to stay put in England. The former Napoli star was growing disillusioned with life in England and was reportedly in line to secure a move to Boca Juniors. But he had a change of heart in recent weeks and is keen on continuing his stay at Old Trafford, putting an end to all Manchester United transfer news and rumours about the player in recent times.

Edinson Cavani contract: Edinson Cavani salary

Edinson Cavani was one of the top earners at Old Trafford when he moved to England in the summer, and that is unlikely to change after he penned a new contract. Reports from Goal have claimed that Edinson Cavani bags a whopping £10m per season, which works out at around £190,000 a week in wages, making him one of the highest earners at the Man United. The Guardian had previously stated that the 34-year-old was also be handed a £3.6 million fee once his move was completed, along with the possibility of earning £1.8 million in bonuses. Cavani has reportedly retained the same terms despite his recent goal scoring run, and the former PSG star will hope to continue this run until the end of the season.

Edinson Cavani nickname: Why is Cavani called El Matador?

The Edinson Cavani nickname of El Matador was created during his second year at Palermo, due to his composure in front of the goal. In Italy, a Matador is a bullfighter who has the principal role and who kills the bull in a bullfight. Cavani made the most of his nickname and was revered in Italy during his time at Napoli as well, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain. Cavani spent the next three years at the Neapolitan club, finishing with 104 goals in 138 appearances and helping the club to a Coppa Italia. In all, the Uruguayan has scored a total of 368 goals in his career, making him one of the finest marksmen this decade.

(Image Courtesy: Edinson Cavani Twitter)