Edinson Cavani Transfer: Boca Juniors' Chief Provides BIG Update Over Signing MUFC Star

Manchester United had got their hands on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) legend Edinson Cavani in October last year. The most intriguing fact about the transfer was that the Red Devils got to sign him for free. With just six months since his arrival, the 34-year-old is keen on a transfer away from Old Trafford. Argentine outfit Boca Juniors are the frontrunners to sign him, with the hiring chief in direct contact with the Man United striker.

According to an Edinson Cavani transfer report by Argentine outlet Infobae, Boca Juniors chief Juan Roman Riquelme is in direct contact with the striker, as informed by himself to the media outlet. The Argentine giants are preparing for the arrival of the Man United forward. Another report by Football Insider insists that Cavani has entered into a verbal agreement with Boca Juniors over a switch next summer.

Cavani was roped in by the Old Trafford outfit in October last year after his contract with PSG expired. The striker arrived as a free agent and agreed to a one-year contract with Man United. His contract also includes a clause to extend the deal by a season more mutually.

Besides, fans have also seemingly begun losing their patience over the striker. Most recently, Cavani had to be withdrawn from the Europa League squad to play AC Milan after a knock. And fans insist he has become more of a liability for the club than an asset.

Did FA investigation trigger Edin Cavani's exit talks?

Cavani, who possesses a $40 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, has failed to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI, as he acts second fiddle to Marcus Rashford. Having managed 25 appearances across all competitions this season, he has struck seven goals in all, apart from two assists to his credit. His stats are the same as that of Anthony Martial, with the Frenchman having managed 10 more appearances.

His stint in the Premier League has been marred by a racism controversy, following which the England FA launched an investigation against the player. And the investigation seems to have triggered the player's exit from Old Trafford, a fact which was well stated by his father as well.

Edinson Cavani father speaks on son's exit

Speaking to TyC Sports, Edinson Cavani's father said, "There are things which sometimes annoy us as humans, as people, the whole racism ban issue annoyed him. That has been playing on him, sometimes players can't find form either, these things can weigh heavy on you. Sometimes mentally you can get dragged down." He insisted that his son is not happy with life in England and wishes to stay nearer to his family in South America.

