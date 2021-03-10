Edinson Cavani's Father Confirms MUFC Star's Exit After Uncomfortable Premier League Stint

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani's future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance at the moment. Having joined Manchester United only in October last year, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is keen on securing an exit from the Premier League. And his father has now confirmed that Edinson Cavani will leave the Premier League heavyweights in the next few months as he seeks a return to South America.

Is Cavani leaving Man United? Striker's father confirms Cavani to Boca Juniors link-up

Cavani was signed just six months ago by Man United on a free transfer. PSG's historic goalscorer was handed a one-year contract, along with an option to extend it by another year. But it now appears that he might not be willing to extend his stay beyond the current deal.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Edinson Cavani's father has confirmed the exit reports. He has insisted that his son is not happy with life in England and wishes to stay nearer to his family in South America. Recently, rumours of a move for Cavani to Boca Juniors have been doing the rounds.

And his father confirms talks with the Argentine outfit. "I want Edinson to play for a team that fights for important trophies. He has had many conversations with [Boca vice-president Juan Roman] Riquelme and would like to play for Boca," said the Man United striker's father.

Cavani's father opens up on racism row and FA investigation

Asked when will the former PSG superstar leave Man United, his father did not shy away from providing a time frame. He asserted that Cavani will leave the Premier League outfit by June this year. On being quizzed if the Cavani contract obligations will be a deterrent in his exit, he revealed that his agreement with Man United allows him to leave once the season concludes.

Prior reports have cited the racist allegations and the followup FA investigation as the trigger to Cavani's patience. His father has also confirmed the same. "There are things which sometimes annoy us as humans, as people, the whole racism ban issue annoyed him. That has been playing on him, sometimes players can't find form either, these things can weigh heavy on you. Sometimes mentally you can get dragged down."

Cavani to sign three-season deal with Boca Juniors

According to Argentine media outlet Ole, Cavani has already spoken with Boca Juniors about a potential switch next summer. The 34-year-old is willing to agree to a massive pay cut to materialise the deal and expects a three-season contract in return. He is also eager to know about Boca Juniors' transfer plans as he dreams of challenging for key titles, including Copa Libertadores.

Image courtesy: Edinson Cavani Twitter