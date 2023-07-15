Edwin van der Sar transferred to Dutch Hospital, ex-goalie still remains in intensive care

Former Ajax goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar was hospitalised when he was on a vacation in Croatia. The 52 year old had to be airlifted and was put in intensive care as he suffered a bleed around his brain. The former Dutch international featured in the Premier League, Serie A and the Eredivisie during his playing career. Wishes poured in from all over the world as the goalkeeper continues his fight in the hospital.

3 things you need to know

Edwin van der Sar remains one of the goalkeeping greats

He featured in more than 300 games in the Premier League

He also appeared in 130 matches for his country

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo declines to comment Angel Di Maria's potential move to Benfica - WATCH

Ajax issues statement on Edwin van der Sar's condition

Edwin van der Sar's wife now delivered an update on the condition of his husband who was admitted to the hospital in Croatia. He has now been transferred to a hospital in the Netherlands and has remained in intensive care. He suffered a brain haemorrhage a few days earlier and since then has been kept under the strict watch of the doctors.

On behalf of his wife, Ajax issued a statement:

"Update Edwin van der Sar on behalf of his wife Annemarie (July 15): Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital. His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative."

Update Edwin van der Sar on behalf of his wife Annemarie (July 15): ⁰⁰Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital. His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and… pic.twitter.com/Ji7G8o1Rtl — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 15, 2023

Also Read: Arsenal sign defensive midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham in record breaking transfer

"The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the ‘University Hospital of Split’ for their great care during the last week. Edwin has to remain in the intensive care unit where he will be investigated further, and the family fervently hope he can focus on his recovery afterwards."

Edwin van der Sar had left Ajax role

The former Manchester United keeper had earlier resigned from his post of Chief Executive at Ajax. The Dutch club finished third and thus missed out on a Champions League qualification. His most stupendous time came at Old Trafford where he lifted four Premier League titles alongside one Champions League.