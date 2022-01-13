EFL Cup Liverpool Vs Arsenal Live Stream: How To Watch Carabao Cup Semi-final Match?

After an excellent FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town over the weekend, Liverpool are all set to host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:15 AM IST on January 14, 2022.

Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter between two top Premier League sides, here is a look at how to watch EFL Cup live in India and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream details.

How to watch Carabao Cup live in India?

Football fans wondering how to watch the EFL Cup live in India can tune in to MTV. As for the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or the Jio TV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the match on the social media handles of the respective teams.

Plenty of BIG moments in the last round 😱#LIVARS 🔜 pic.twitter.com/uB2CKV4F4I — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2022

Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream details in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch Carabao Cup live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream, fans can watch it on the Sky Sports Go app. The match will commence live at 8:45 PM BST on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Liverpool and Arsenal's form in Premier League

Liverpool are currently flying in the Premier League as they are currently in third place with 42 points, 11 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played a game more. However, the Reds will not have the star duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when they take on Arsenal as the two wingers are currently competing in the African Cup of Nations.

Jürgen Klopp has explained why Alisson Becker may take over Carabao Cup goalkeeping duties for the first leg of the semi-final with Arsenal on Thursday ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 12, 2022

On the other hand, Arsenal are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings with 35 points, just two points behind fourth-placed West Ham, who have played a game more. Mikel Arteta's side have won four of their previous five league games and will see this as a golden opportunity to beat Liverpool, who will be without their star attacking duo.

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson; James Milner, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Charlie Patino; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette