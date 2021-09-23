EFL League Cup 2021: Manchester United Knocked Out; Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal In 4th Round

With the third round of the Carabao Cup all done and dusted, the fourth-round draw was announced after the matches were complete. There were some major upsets as some Premier League clubs got knocked out, Watford, Everton, and the biggest shock of all, Manchester United. Chelsea and Tottenham made it through after a nervy penalty shootout in their respective matches.

Manchester United lost to West Ham 1-0 in front of their home crowd at Old Trafford on Thursday. They conceded early on as Manuel Lanzini was on the end of a well-played through ball from Ryan Fredericks to put the ball into the back of the net. That goal was enough as the Hammers then held on for their first Old Trafford triumph since Carlos Tevez's matchwinner in 2007 kept them in the Premier League.

Spurs and Chelsea through on penalties

Chelsea defeated Aston Villa on penalties 4-3 after the match ended 1-1 after regulation time. The Blues took the lead thanks to a well-taken goal from Timo Werner in the 54th minute but Villa did not hold back after going down and 10 minutes later they found the equaliser through Cameron Archer. In the shootout, Ashley Young and Marvelous Nakamba both had their spot-kicks saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga and Reece James scored the winning penalty for Chelsea to send them through to the next round.

Tottenham went up 2-0 in the first 23 minutes owing to goals from Tanguy Ndombele and then skipper Harry Kane who doubled their lead, however, Wolverhampton Wanderers were the more dominant side after that as they pulled one back in the 38th minutes through Leander Dendoncker. In the second half, Wolves started with a purpose and kept the pressure on, they finally found the equaliser in the 58th minute as Daniel Podence finished well to level the tie and send the match into penalties as both the teams were unable to find a winner. In the shoot-out, Wolves missed their last three spot-kicks and ended up getting locked out of the EFL third round.

Arsenal and Leicester win comfortably

Arsenal beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 as Alexandre Lacazette put them ahead in the 11th minute after they were awarded a penalty. They were unable to find another goal till the 77th minute when Emile Smith Rowe was on hand to put the ball into the back of the net and three minutes later Eddie Nketiah scored a beautiful goal to confirm the Gunners' spot in the fourth round. Leicester had a slightly more tricky opponent, Millwall played on the counter and on a couple of occasions came close to grabbing a goal but Leicester held on and Ademola Lookman got the first goal in the 50th minute. Finally in the 88th minute Kelechi Iheanacho double the Foxes' lead and sealed their spot in the next round.

The third round saw Premier League teams Manchester City, Leeds United, Burnley, Liverpool, Southampton, Brentford, Brighton, Leicester City, Tottenham, West Ham, Arsenal, and Chelsea all go through to the next round. While the likes of Stoke City, Sunderland, Preston, and Queens Park Rangers also made their way through as they hope to make historic runs towards the final. The draw for the fourth round was released a while later.

EFL Cup Round Four Draw

Chelsea v Southampton

Arsenal v Leeds United

Stoke City v Brentford

West Ham v Manchester City

Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley v Tottenham

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

Preston North End v Liverpool

(Image: AP/@SpursOfficial/@ChelseaFC/Twitter)