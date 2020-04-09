EFL Prepared To Host 113 Matches In 56 Days From June Till August To Complete Season

The coronavirus UK situation has worsened over the past few weeks and clubs in the English Football League (EFL) have been advised to ask their players to take a break till mid-May. The coronavirus UK crisis has caused the suspension of all football activities in the country including the EFL and Premier League. However, the EFL chairman believes that the season will be completed between June and August in a watertight schedule, hosting 113 games in a span of 56 days.

https://t.co/UdAqN6mOhF — Gazette Boro (@GazetteBoro) April 9, 2020

Coronavirus UK: EFL chairman sends letter to clubs

EFL chairman Rick Parry sent a letter to all clubs in the EFL, advising their players to take a break until May 16. Although that date could vary according to government regulations, players are advised not to train outdoors until then should the coronavirus UK situation remains a threat. However, clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two have been warned that there might be no time for players to take a break between the end of the season until the start of the 2020-21 campaign. The EFL aims to play all their games behind closed doors between June and August. The coronavirus UK situation has forced the clubs to play 113 games in a gap of 56 days.

This means that the plans for the Championship play-offs will go ahead as usual - with two-legged semi-finals as well as the final. The same pattern will be applied to League One, and League Two. However, no decision has been taken on the venue of the finals in the Championship, League One and League Two, which was initially supposed to be held at Wembley. Leeds United are currently top of the Championship table just one point ahead of 2nd-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Coronavirus UK: Premier League

The most recent Premier League update regarding the coronavirus UK situation is that the season is set to follow the Belgian Pro League by ending the campaign and rewarding Liverpool the Premier League title. Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino explained that the Premier League would issue a statement confirming that Liverpool would be crowned champions. The season would be cut short and the current standings would be used as an index to determine the clubs that would be relegated.

Coronavirus UK: NHS receive 'Players Together' Fund

The coronavirus UK crisis has recorded nearly 7,100 deaths so far. The NHS have been kept busy in an attempt to reduce further spread of the deadly bug. In order to provide immediate financial aid for the NHS, the Premier League players have created a 'Players Together' Fund that gives frontline workers money to spend on necessities.

Warmly welcome this big-hearted decision from so many Premier League footballers to create #PlayersTogether to support NHS Charities. You are playing your part. pic.twitter.com/JGukLwRWJh — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 8, 2020

