The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

EFL Prepared To Host 113 Matches In 56 Days From June Till August To Complete Season

Football News

EFL clubs have been informed to send their players on holiday and not resume training again until mid-May by chairman Rick Parry amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus UK

The coronavirus UK situation has worsened over the past few weeks and clubs in the English Football League (EFL) have been advised to ask their players to take a break till mid-May. The coronavirus UK crisis has caused the suspension of all football activities in the country including the EFL and Premier League. However, the EFL chairman believes that the season will be completed between June and August in a watertight schedule, hosting 113 games in a span of 56 days.

Coronavirus UK: EFL chairman sends letter to clubs

EFL chairman Rick Parry sent a letter to all clubs in the EFL, advising their players to take a break until May 16. Although that date could vary according to government regulations, players are advised not to train outdoors until then should the coronavirus UK situation remains a threat.  However, clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two have been warned that there might be no time for players to take a break between the end of the season until the start of the 2020-21 campaign. The EFL aims to play all their games behind closed doors between June and August. The coronavirus UK situation has forced the clubs to play 113 games in a gap of 56 days.

ALSO READ: Dortmund Score 2 Stoppage Time Goals Vs Malaga In UCL QF On Apr 9, 2013; Watch Video

This means that the plans for the Championship play-offs will go ahead as usual - with two-legged semi-finals as well as the final. The same pattern will be applied to League One, and League Two. However, no decision has been taken on the venue of the finals in the Championship, League One and League Two, which was initially supposed to be held at Wembley. Leeds United are currently top of the Championship table just one point ahead of 2nd-placed West Bromwich Albion.

ALSO READ: Premier League Stars Seek Legal Advise From Lawyers Amid 30% Wage Cut Proposals: Report

Coronavirus UK: Premier League

The most recent Premier League update regarding the coronavirus UK situation is that the season is set to follow the Belgian Pro League by ending the campaign and rewarding Liverpool the Premier League title. Udinese director Pierpaolo Marino explained that the Premier League would issue a statement confirming that Liverpool would be crowned champions. The season would be cut short and the current standings would be used as an index to determine the clubs that would be relegated.

ALSO READ: Premier League Players Being Portrayed As Anti-Christ: PFA Deputy CEO Bobby Barnes

Coronavirus UK: NHS receive 'Players Together' Fund

The coronavirus UK crisis has recorded nearly 7,100 deaths so far. The NHS have been kept busy in an attempt to reduce further spread of the deadly bug. In order to provide immediate financial aid for the NHS, the Premier League players have created a 'Players Together' Fund that gives frontline workers money to spend on necessities.

 ALSO READ: Manchester United, Juventus Interested In Signing James Rodriguez From Real Madrid: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jitendra
5 MEN ARRESTED FOR BEATING ENGINEER
MHA
COVID-19: DOCTORS WRITE TO MHA
COVID-19
ODISHA EXTENDS LOCKDOWN TO APRIL 30
Maharashtra
MAHA CABINET APPROVES 30% PAY CUT
Madan Lal
MADAN LAL REJECTS INDIA-PAK SERIES
Maharashtra
THACKERAY NOMINATED TO COUNCIL