EIB Vs BAR Dream11: Eibar Vs Barcelona Prediction, Team And Top Picks

A relegated Eibar side will take on LaLiga giants Barcelona in the final game of the season at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM local time on Saturday, May 22 (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the EIB vs BAR Dream11 prediction, top picks and our EIB vs BAR Dream11 team for the much-awaited LaLiga encounter.

EIB vs BAR preview

Eibar have had a disastrous LaLiga campaign as they head into the final game of the season with six wins, 12 draws and 19 defeats. Having already been relegated, José Luis Mendilibar's side will play for pride and hope for a positive result in their last game against Barcelona. Eibar's relegation was confirmed when they were thrashed 4-1 away against Valencia in their previous game.

On the other hand, Barcelona too have had a disappointing season as per their high standards. The LaLiga giants will have their worst league finish since the 2007-08 season when the Blaugrana finished third. Moreover, Ronald Koeman's side failed to make it past the Round of 16 of the Champions League this season as they were beaten by PSG 5-2 on aggregate. As a result, Barcelona will hope to finish the league campaign on a high as they face an Eibar side that is low on confidence.

EIB vs BAR predicted starting line-ups

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic; Cote, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Roberto Correa; Pape Diop, Miguel Angel Atienza, Bryan Gil, Edu Exposito; Sergi Enrich, Kike Garcia

Barcelona: Neto; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti; Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite

EIB vs BAR top picks

Eibar: Kike Garcia

Barcelona: Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele,

EIB vs BAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Marko Dmitrovic

Defenders: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Anaitz Arbilla

Midfielders: Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong, Edu Exposito, Sergio Busquets

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Kike Garcia, Martin Braithwaite

EIB vs BAR Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Barcelona will win this contest.

Note: The above EIB vs BAR Dream11 prediction, EIB vs BAR match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EIB vs BAR Dream11 team and EIB vs BAR Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.