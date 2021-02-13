EIB Vs VLD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Santander Match Preview

Eibar (EIB) will go up against Real Valladolid (VLD) in the upcoming game of the LaLiga Santander on Saturday, February 13 at 6:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain. Here is our EIB vs VLD Dream11 prediction, top picks and EIB vs VLD Dream11 team.

Eibar are in desperate need of a win as they are just one place above the drop zone. Jose Mendilibar's team have managed just one point in their last five outings and are struggling to outscore the opposition. Real Valladolid, meanwhile, are already in the drop zone as they have also gone winless in five games. Both the teams have equal points on the table (20) and the exact same win-loss record (4-10). However, while Eibar are in the 17th spot of the standings, Real Valladolid are at 18th.

Spain date and time: Saturday, February 13 at 6:30 PM

Indian date and time: Saturday, February 13 at 11:00 PM

Venue: Ipurua Municipal Stadium, Eibar, Spain

EIB vs VLD Live: Eibar probable playing 11

Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Paulo Oliveira, Pedro Bigas, Esteban Burgos; Yoshinori Muto, Papakouli Diop, Edu Exposito, Bryan Gil; Sergei Enrich, Kike Garcia

EIB vs VLD Live: Real Valladolid probable playing 11

Jordi Masip; Luis Perez, Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez, Lucas Olaza; Roque Mesa, Fede San Emeterio, Kike Perez; Oscar Plano, Shon Weissman, Fabian Orellana

Eibar: Alejandro Pozo, Bryan Gil, Kike Garcia

Real Valladolid: Joaquin Fernandez, Oscar Plano, Shon Weissman

Goalkeeper: Marko Dmitrovic

Defenders: Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez, Alejandro Pozo, Esteban Burgos

Midfielders: Oscar Plano, Bryan Gil, Roque Mesa

Forwards: Kike Garcia, Shon Weissman, Yoshinori Muto

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Eibar are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above EIB vs VLD Dream11 prediction, EIB vs VLD Dream11 team, probable EIB vs VLD playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EIB vs VLD Dream11 team and EIB vs VLD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

