Eibar Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Eibar will host LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Thursday, January 21. The LaLiga clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 PM local time (Friday, January 22 at 2:00 AM IST). Here's a look at the Eibar vs Atletico Madrid team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the game.

Eibar vs Atletico Madrid match preview

Eibar are currently in 15th place on the LaLiga table, with 19 points from their 18 games. Jose Luis Mendilibar's side are only two points clear of the relegation zone and need to string together a bunch of positive results to ensure they remain in the Spanish top division next season. Eibar suffered defeat against Levante in their last league outing and were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Navalcarnero.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have been in superb form in the league. The Rojiblacnos are four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and have two more games in hand. Diego Simeone's side has conceded only six goals in the league so far and has lost just one game in the Spanish top division. Atletico overcame Sevilla in their last league encounter and will be hoping to extend their winning run to six games when they face Eibar on Thursday.

Eibar vs Atletico Madrid team news, injuries and suspensions

For Eibar, left-back Jose Angel is out injured. Rober Correa, Bryan Gil are also doubtful for the game. Yoshinori Muto is expected to lead the line for the hosts.

For Atletico Madrid, new arrival Moussa Dembele is still out injured. Hector Herrera and Mario Hermoso are also on the treatment table. Star forward Luis Suarez is likely to start in attack for the visitors.

Eibar vs Atletico Madrid prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction is a 2-0 win for Atletico Madrid

LaLiga live: How to watch Eibar vs Atletico Madrid live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, fans can watch Eibar vs Atletico Madrid live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook (Friday, January 22 at 2:00 AM IST). Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handle of both teams.

Image Credits - Atletico Madrid, Eibar Instagram