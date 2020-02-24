Eintracht Vs Union Berlin Live Streaming Details, Team News, Bundesliga Standings

Eintracht Frankfurt will host FC Union Berlin on Matchday 23 of the ongoing Bundesliga season. Eintracht are 10th in the Bundesliga standings at the moment with 28 points from 22 games. Meanwhile, FC Union Berlin trail their opponents by just two points as they occupy the 12th spot in the Bundesliga standings. Here are the Eintracht vs Union Berlin live streaming details along with squad updates.

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter opens up about Bundesliga aspirations

🎙 #Hütter:

"The Bundesliga is our bread and butter. Obviously we want to progress in the other competitions. The only really bad performance was the one at Dortmund. We've made good progress since the winter break but need to maintain the performances."

–––#SGE #SGEFCU — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) February 23, 2020

Eintracht Frankfurt hope to maintain momentum with a win against FC Union Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt recently made their way to a commanding 4-1 win over RB Salzburg in the Europa League Round of 32 last week. They will look to continue that momentum by bagging all three points against Union Berlin in their Bundesliga clash on Monday. Eintracht defeated Union Berlin in the reverse fixture earlier this season by a 1-2 scoreline. They will look to make it two wins in two against their Bundesliga opponents.

Eintracht vs Union Berlin live streaming details

The Eintracht vs Union Berlin match will be played at the Commerzbank Arena on February 24, 2020 (February 25, 2020, 1:00 AM IST). The 2019-20 Bundesliga season is turning out to be a hotly-contested affair with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach battling it out for the title. The Eintracht vs Union Berlin Bundesliga game will be broadcasted live only on Star Sports Network exclusively in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The Eintracht vs Union Berlin Bundesliga match will also be streamed live on Hotstar.

