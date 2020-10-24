El Clasico 2020: Real Madrid Skipper Sergio Ramos Recovers, Fit To Play Against Barcelona

Real Madrid face a daunting task as they come up against Barcelona on Saturday. Zinedine Zidane's men have a mounting pressure on them, having suffered two consecutive defeats the past week. Meanwhile, the absence of Sergio Ramos was also a deterrent in their recent run of form. But the manager has now confirmed the availability of the 34-year-old Spain international for the El Clasico 2020 clash.

Also Read | El Clasico 2020: Lionel Messi has NOT scored any goal against Real Madrid in over 900 days

Real Madrid hapless without Sergio Ramos

Ramos was forced off from the game against Cadiz in LaLiga the previous weekend after suffering a knock. Real Madrid went on to lose the game 0-1. Moreover, Ramos failed to make it to the bench against Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener and his absence was quite visible when Los Blancos went on to concede thrice in the first half.

Although Zidane started Eder Militao alongside Raphael Varane at the back, the two could not contain the counter-attacking threat from Shakhtar. Moreover, it was earlier reported that the Spanish skipper might miss out on the Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash slated for Saturday.

Also Read | El Clasico: LaLiga braces for first blockbuster contest of COVID-era with 100+ activations

Sergio Ramos return against Barcelona confirmed by Zidane

Ramos had been training individually at the Valdebebas, but there were doubts about his fitness before the much-anticipated clash between the two fiercest domestic rivals. But Zidane has now provided a Sergio Ramos injury update. The manager, during the pre-match presser, said, "Sergio is recovered and will be with us. He is our leader. We are not taking risks, it is about being at 100%.”

Sergio Ramos' return to a disgruntled side comes as a major relief for Los Blancos, with the defender leading the line at the back for more than a decade now. Besides, Zidane's unbeaten run at Camp Nou as a manager has provided a morale boost to Real Madrid, who had defeated Barcelona 2-0 in their previous encounter.

Also Read | Real Madrid legend takes a dig a Barcelona forward Griezmann ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Major absentees for Los Blancos

Albeit Ramos' return, the defending LaLiga champions still have some major injury concerns. Los Blancos have travelled to Barcelona without superstar Eden Hazard. The Belgian winger hasn't played a single minute this season after sustaining an injury during the pre-season. Moreover, Zidane has no natural right-backs at his disposal, with Daniel Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola both out injured.

Also Read | Eden Hazard's injury crisis worsens, Real Madrid ace to miss out on El Clasico 'again'

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos Instagram