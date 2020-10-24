El Clasico Live Stream: How To Watch Barcelona Vs Real Madrid In India?

The first El Clasico of the 2020-21 season will be played this Saturday at 4:00 PM CEST (7:30 PM IST) at Camp Nou. While both teams have suffered defeats in their previous matches, both sides will aim to redeem themselves. Real Madrid last lost 0-1 to LaLiga newcomers Cadiz on October 17, while Barcelona last lost to Getafe on October 18.

El Clasico live stream details: How to watch El Clasico in India?

Indian fans can watch the game live on LaLiga's Facebook page. US fans have multiple ways to watch the game. The El Clasico will available exclusively on BeIN Sports for US fans, while they can live stream the game on Fubo TV. BeIN Sports Connect will also live stream the game. Additionally, Movistar La Liga will air the game in Spain.

Note: There will be no live broadcast of the game on Indian TV channels

El Clasico India schedule

October 24: 4:00 PM CEST (7:30 PM IST)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Live stream: LaLiga page on Facebook

Barcelona vs Real Madrid head to head

This will be Barcelona and Real Madrid's 182nd match in La Liga. While Madrid have a 73-72 advantage, 36 games ended up in a draw. The last game was won 2-0 by Madrid.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid preview

Apart from their loss against Cadiz, Madrid also lost 2-3 to Shakhtar Donetsk for the Champions League opener. On the other hand, Barcelona won 5-1 against Ferencvaros on earlier this week on Tuesday. Madrid have also scored 10 points in five matches, while Barcelona rank below Madrid with seven points by playing four games.

While Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos was injured and doubtful for the game. However, Ramos is reported to be fit to play the upcoming encounter. Barcelona will be without Jordi Alba, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Samuel Umititi. Martin Odegaard, Daniel Carvajal and Eden Hazard will miss the El Classico matchup for Real Madrid.

El Clasico predicted line-up

Barcelona predicted starting lineup : Neto, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati.

: Neto, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati. Real Madrid predicted starting lineup: Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Marcelo and Karim Benzema.

