El Clasico Live Stream: How To Watch Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, Schedule And Line-ups Info

Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to face each other on Saturday as the LaLiga braces for the first El Clasico for COVID-era. Since the pandemic is still at large, fans won't be allowed to the Camp Nou for the 181st league meeting between the two Spanish giants. However, LaLiga is making sure fans across the globe can enjoy El Clasico live stream as it has over 100 activations and watch parties arranged for Saturday's match. These watch parties can accommodate up to 700 fans.

✨ 𝗧 𝗢 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 ✨



💙 @FCBarcelona ❤️

🆚

🤍 @realmadriden 💜



At 4pm CEST, the world will come to a standstill for #ElClasico! 🌎 pic.twitter.com/7lEg6kp0zu — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) October 24, 2020

El Clasico schedule

Venue: Nou Camp, Barcelona

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST

El Clasico live stream: How to watch El Clasico in India

Unfortunately for fans, El Clasico will not be aired in India, since LaLiga does not have broadcasting rights with any of the sports networks in the country. Fans can enjoy live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free on Facebook Live, available on the app and website. The official La Liga Facebook page will provide live streaming of the match and other Matchday 7 fixtures.

Also Read | El Clasico Schedule: Zidane's Perfect Record At Camp Nou Gives Huge Ray Of Hope To Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Real Madrid preview, team news

Both teams have already dropped points in the league, both losing one and drawing another. Having played a match more than Barcelona, Real have 10 points in the bag in five matches, while the Catalans sit below them in the league table with seven points in four games. Saturday's fixture will be crucial for both managers. Ronald Koeman braces for his first El Clasico as a manager while Zinedine Zidane is eager to end his side's recent slump.

Last week, Real Madrid were stunned by LaLiga newcomers Cadiz, losing 0-1. During the midweek, they lost their Champions League opener 2-3 to Shakhtar Donetsk. While Barca also suffered defeat in their last league match (a 0-1 loss to Getafe), they bounced back in style, scoring a dominant 5-1 win over Ferencvaros on Tuesday night.

Koeman will be without the services of Jordi Alba, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Samuel Umititi on Saturday, Meanwhile, Zidane have to make do without the likes of Daniel Carvajal, Eden Hazard and Martin Odegaard. Real captain Sergio Ramos picked up a minor injury and was in doubt to face Barca this week. The Spanish defender did train on Thursday and will likely make the starting eleven against Real's arch-rivals.

Also Read | Is Sergio Ramos Playing Tonight? Real Madrid Captain's Injury Update Ahead Of El Clasico

El Clasico predicted line-up

Barcelona

Neto (GK), Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois (GK), Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Also Read | El Clasico 2020: Lionel Messi Has NOT Scored Any Goal Against Real Madrid In Over 900 Days

(Image Credits: Real Madrid, Barcelona Instagram)