ELC Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

Elche will welcome Real Madrid to the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero for their La Liga Matchday 16 clash. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 30 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 2:00 AM IST. Here's a look at our ELC vs RM Dream11 prediction, ELC vs RM Dream11 team and the probable ELC vs RM playing 11.

ELC vs RM live: ELC vs RM Dream11 prediction and preview

Real Madrid will be looking to make it six wins in a row in the league when they go up against Elche who sit 17th in LaLiga standings, just one spot above the drop zone. The game would be a very easy one, with Los Blancos side boasting the best away record in the league, having picked up 17 points from a possible 24.

Real Madrid had announced a 24-man squad for the match. However, Isco withdrew from the squad after becoming a father. Elche on the other hand, have no new concerns and will be without the services of just a couple of players.

ELC vs RM live: Elche vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Elche and Real Madrid have not gone head to head in the last five seasons. The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2015 with Real Madrid beating Elche 2-0.

💬👔 Zidane: "We know it's the final game of the year and we want to continue doing what we are doing."

#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Pqk1TajYu6 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 29, 2020

ELC vs RM Dream11 prediction: Probable ELC vs RM playing 11

Elche probable 11 - Badia; Barragan, Verdu, Calvo, Josema; Guti, Marcone, Morente; Fidel, Boye, Josan

Real Madrid probable 11 - Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius

ELC vs RM live: Top picks for ELC vs RM Dream11 team

ELC vs RM live: Elche top picks

Boye

Fidel

ELC vs RM live: Real Madrid top picks

Benzema

Casemiro

ELC vs RM Dream11 prediction: ELC vs RM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Courtois

Defenders - Verdu, Calvo, Varane, Ramos

Midfielders - Fidel, Guti, Casemiro, Kroos

Forwards - Boye, Benzema

Note: The above ELC vs RM Dream11 prediction, ELC vs RM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ELC vs RM Dream11 team and ELC vs RM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Real Madrid Twitter