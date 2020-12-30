ELC Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

Quick links:
Elche will welcome Real Madrid to the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero for their La Liga Matchday 16 clash. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 30 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 2:00 AM IST. Here's a look at our ELC vs RM Dream11 prediction, ELC vs RM Dream11 team and the probable ELC vs RM playing 11.
Real Madrid will be looking to make it six wins in a row in the league when they go up against Elche who sit 17th in LaLiga standings, just one spot above the drop zone. The game would be a very easy one, with Los Blancos side boasting the best away record in the league, having picked up 17 points from a possible 24.
Real Madrid had announced a 24-man squad for the match. However, Isco withdrew from the squad after becoming a father. Elche on the other hand, have no new concerns and will be without the services of just a couple of players.
Elche and Real Madrid have not gone head to head in the last five seasons. The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2015 with Real Madrid beating Elche 2-0.
💬👔 Zidane: "We know it's the final game of the year and we want to continue doing what we are doing."— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 29, 2020
#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Pqk1TajYu6
Elche probable 11 - Badia; Barragan, Verdu, Calvo, Josema; Guti, Marcone, Morente; Fidel, Boye, Josan
Real Madrid probable 11 - Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius
ELC vs RM live: Elche top picks
ELC vs RM live: Real Madrid top picks
Goalkeeper - Courtois
Defenders - Verdu, Calvo, Varane, Ramos
Midfielders - Fidel, Guti, Casemiro, Kroos
Forwards - Boye, Benzema
Note: The above ELC vs RM Dream11 prediction, ELC vs RM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ELC vs RM Dream11 team and ELC vs RM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
