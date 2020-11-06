Elche Vs Celta Vigo Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Elche welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Matchday 9 of the LaLiga this season as they look to return to winning ways in the league. The Elche vs Celta Vigo live stream will begin on Friday night, November 6 (Nov 7 in India) at 1:30 am IST. Here is the Elche vs Celta Vigo live stream information, Elche vs Celta Vigo team news and our Elche vs Celta Vigo prediction ahead of the encounter.

Also Read: Solskjaer Becoming Increasingly ‘withdrawn’ At Man United training Sessions: Reports

Elche vs Celta Vigo match preview

Elche have made a solid start to their campaign after returning to the top flight and will be looking to build on that when they host Celta Vigo in the league. A win could see them rise to seventh in the LaLiga standings, with the club currently in 10th place with 10 points from six games. Jorge Almiron’s side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 loss against Real Betis that brought an end to a four-game unbeaten run in the league.

Also Read: Barcelona Face Risk Of Bankruptcy As LaLiga Giants Need To Save £171m Before Nov 5: Report

Celta Vigo on the other hand have made a horrible start to the campaign and find themselves just one point clear of the relegation zone. The visitors are placed 17th with just six points from eight games. Their last win came against Valencia in September and they've since been on a six-game winless streak. They last played Real Sociedad in the league, with the game finishing in a 4-1 loss for Celta Vigo.

Elche vs Celta Vigo team news: Injury update

Elche: Guido Carrillo is doubtful with a knee injury, while Victor Rodriguez will be pushing for a start after returning last weekend.

Guido Carrillo is doubtful with a knee injury, while Victor Rodriguez will be pushing for a start after returning last weekend. Celta Vigo: Sergio Alvarez and Kevin Vazquez are unavailable due to injury. Jose Fontan will miss the game after being sent off last time out, while Hugo Mallo could return after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos Has More Goals, Fewer Bookings Than Lionel Messi In LaLiga This Season

Elche vs Celta Vigo team news: Probable playing 11

Elche: Badia; Fernandez, Barragan, Verdu, Josema, Fidel; Guti, Marcone, J Sanchez; Boye, Milla

Badia; Fernandez, Barragan, Verdu, Josema, Fidel; Guti, Marcone, J Sanchez; Boye, Milla Celta Vigo: Blanco; Carreira, Araujo, Aidoo, Olaza; Beltran, Tapia, D Suarez; Mina, Aspas, Nolito

How to watch Elche vs Celta Vigo live in India?

Fans in the UK can watch the Elche vs Celta Vigo live stream on Premier Sports. There will be no live telecast of Elche vs Celta Vigo in India. However, fans in India can still watch Elche vs Celta Vigo live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Fans can also follow the game on the social media accounts of the respective teams.

Also Read: LaLiga Fixtures, Schedule, Matchday 9 Preview As Barcelona Try To Recover From Poor Start

Elche vs Celta Vigo prediction

According to our Elche vs Celta Vigo prediction, the game will end in a win for Elche.

Image Credits: Elche Instagram, Celta Vigo Instagram