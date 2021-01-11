Elche Vs Getafe Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Elche CF will take on Getafe CF on Matchday 18 of the LaLiga 2020-21 season. The Elche vs Getafe match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST from the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, Elche on January 11, 2021. Here are the Elche vs Getafe live stream details, how to watch Elche vs Getafe live in India, Elche vs Getafe prediction and the Elche vs Getafe team news.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Josef Bican’s Record Of Most Official Goals In Football History

Elche vs Getafe team news: LaLiga 2020-21 preview

With LaLiga 2020-21 nearing its halfway mark, both Elche CF and Getafe CF find themselves in most undesirable spots on the LaLiga standings. The teams have had equally bad campaigns in Spain's top flight this season and can only hope for a finish somewhere in the middle of the table - in fact, any spot that keeps them away from relegation. As of now, this seems like a tough ask for either team, with Getafe - the better of the two teams - just one spot away from relegation, in 17th place and Elche in 18th.

This match was originally scheduled for Sunday, but heavy snowfall in Spain meant that the Getafe players were unable to travel to Elche. While players are still campaigning for a further delay, there has been no official communication from the tournament organisers on whether this will happen. Elche will be without the likes of Tete Morente and Diego Gonzalez who are out due to minor injuries. Getafe will be missing Cucho Hernandez who is serving out a suspension as well as Dario Poveda and Victor Mollejo who are out with injuries.

Elche's last five games have ended with three losses and two draws - their last win came against Valencia in October last year. While Getafe won their game against Cadiz 2-0, they have lost two and drawn one since then.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Has Astonishing '1617' Dribbles Over The Last Decade In INSANE LaLiga Stat

Elche vs Getafe live stream details

The LaLiga 2020-21 games will not be televised in India. Instead, fans can access all games, including Elche vs Getafe live, on the official LaLiga Facebook page. To stay updated on the Elche vs Getafe live scores, fans can use the teams' websites and social media channels as well as the official LaLiga website and social media handles.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Sign Loan Deal For Lyon’s Moussa Dembele With €33M Option To Buy Forward

Elche vs Getafe prediction

According to our prediction, the match will end in a 1-1 draw.

Note: The Elche vs Getafe Dream11 prediction, Elche vs Getafe Dream11 Team and Elche vs Getafe Dream11 Top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Spurs' Son Heung-min Outperforms Messi And Ronaldo As 'most Clinical' Finisher In Europe

Image Credits: Elche CF Twitter