Elche Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga 2020-21 Live

Elche CF are all set to take on Real Madrid in the last round of matches for the year in LaLiga 2020-21. The Elche vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 AM IST at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, Spain on December 31. Here are the Elche vs Real Madrid live stream details, how to watch Elche vs Real Madrid live in India, Elche vs Real Madrid prediction and the Elche vs Real Madrid team news.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Winner Vs Wolves was His First PL Goal At Old Trafford Since July

Elche vs Real Madrid team news: LaLiga preview

Two highly contrasting teams take on each other at LaLiga 2020-21 year-end game on the 31st. Real Madrid, who are in second place on the LaLiga standings, go up against Elche CF who are 17th - just one spot away from certain relegation. Real Madrid head into this game in fine form, having won their last five games in LaLiga and will hope to keep the streak going. Tied at 32 points with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid will also look to end the year as the top side in the league with a win in this encounter.

Elche on the other hand, have only managed a dismal, three wins from the 13 games they have played so far. Their last eight games have ended in either losses or draws, with their last win coming all the way back in October. Having just returned to LaLiga after a stint in the Segunda Division, Elche will fight hard to not return there anytime soon.

Elche could once again be missing the services of Omenuke Mfulu in the fixture against Real Madrid, while Diego Gonzalez remains doubtful due to injury. Real Madrid have no major issues on the injury front and are expected to miss just Rodrygo Goes, who has a hamstring injury. Eden Hazard and Luka Modric are also expected to return to the side and get a few minutes of play.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Left Disappointed, Shakes His Head In stands After Barca's Draw Against Eibar

Elche vs Real Madrid live stream details

The LaLiga 2020-21 games will not be televised in India. Instead, fans can access all games, including Elche vs Real Madrid live, on the official LaLiga Facebook page. To stay updated on the Elche vs Real Madrid live scores, fans can use the teams' websites and social media channels as well as the official LaLiga website and social media handles.

Also Read | Is Eden Hazard Playing Tonight Vs Elche? Real Madrid Team News For LaLiga Fixture

Elche vs Real Madrid prediction

According to our prediction, Real Madrid will win this fixture 2-0 to close out the year with a sixth consecutive win.

Note: The Elche vs Real Madrid Dream11 prediction, Dream11 Team and Dream11 Top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Lacazette Scores Winner As Arsenal Beats Brighton 1-0

Image Credits: Real Madrid Twitter