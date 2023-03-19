Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How To Watch El Clasico In India, UK And US

ElClasico LIVE Streaming details: FC Barcelona will renew their rivalry with Real Madrid in La Liga on Monday at Camp Nou. The Catalans have taken an unassailable nine points lead over their arch-rivals who have struggled to replicate their form in the domestic competition this campaign. Barcelona will aim to extend their lead as they host Carlo Ancelotti's side in the much anticipated El Clasico.

Xavi's side edged the reigning European champions 1-0 in the last El Clasico in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg and Los Blancos will be gunning for revenge in this match.

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match begin?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid is slated to begin at 1:30 AM IST on Monday.

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match being held?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be held at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

How to watch the live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match in India?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be telecast live on Sports 18/HD on March 20. The live telecast will begin at 1:30 AM, IST on Monday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match in India?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and on the Voot app & website. The streaming will start at 1:30 AM IST on Monday.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match in the UK?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid can be watched live on ViaPlay in the UK. Football fans can also live stream the match on the ViaPlay app. The match will start at 8:00 PM BST on Sunday.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match in the US?