Emiliano Martinez Recreates Controversial FIFA World Cup Pose During Trip To India- WATCH

Emiliano Martinez's long dream to lift the World Cup finally got fulfilled as Argentina defeated France in the penalty shootout last year. Martinez defied all the odds as he was also adjudged the best goalkeeper in the tournament. The Argentine recently came to India as he participated in a number of events in Kolkata.

3 things you need to know

Emiliano Martinez won FA Cup and Super Cup with Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez currently plays for Aston Villa

He won the Golden Glove in the 2022 World Cup

Emiliano Martinez replicates the famous World Cup pose in Kolkata

Emiliano Martinez gained a lot of foothold following his World Cup triumph. The Villa custodian faced a lot of flak as his infamous celebration during the prize distribution ceremony in the World Cup went viral. The 30-year-old appeared to have recreated the same pose as he was seen replicating it during an event.

Read More: 'There will be no Lionel Messi': Emiliano Martinez makes bold prediction during India trip

Emi Martinez really did that pose from the world cup 😭, Classic Dibu 🗿🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/rm2GnhChKH — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) July 6, 2023

Martinez also paid floral tributes to a statue of Diego Maradona as he participated in a number of events. Following his arrival In India the goalkeeper insisted it was his dream to visit India. "I am really excited, feeling great. It was a dream (coming to India). I had promised to come to India, I am happy to be here. India is a beautiful country.", added Martinez

Emiliano Martinez shared a special message on Instagram

He later took to Instagram to convey a special message to his followers. "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister's Office, the police, the airport authority, and countless others whose names I might not know but whose efforts were no less significant. You have all played a part in crafting this special bond that I now share with Bangladesh."

Read More: Why is Emiliano Martinez in India? Here's 2022 FIFA World Cup's Golden Glove winner's full itinerary

During his time in India, Martinez also inaugurated the Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate at the Mohun Bagan Club on Tuesday. The gate is named after Brazil football legend Pele, Argentina football great Diego Maradona and West Indies all-rounder Garry Sobers. Argentina's popularity has skyrocketed following their World Cup antics and Emiliano has been one of the players who have benefited from this.

With inputs from ANI