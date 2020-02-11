FC Emmen and FC Twente will clash in Eredivisie 2019-20 on Tuesday. Twente and Emmen lie 12th and 14th respectively in the points table and are separated by just 2 points. Keep reading for the EMN vs TWE Dream11 match schedule, team previews and predictions.
Venue: De Oude Meerdijk, Emmen
Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2020
Time: 11:00 PM IST
FC Emmen are entering the fixture after a demoralising 3-0 loss to Feyenoord. After 21 games, Emmen have managed to win just six times while losing 11 games already. They have registered just 22 points in 21 games and are just one point off the relegation spots.
Twente are struggling similarly, sitting just two places above Emmen. FC Twente are 12th with just 24 points after 21 games. After a poor run towards the end of 2019, Twente have picked up form in recent weeks, going undefeated so far in 2020. Twente managed one win and two draws in the previous three fixtures.
FC Emmen: Desevio Payne (unknown), Henk Bos (unknown), Jan-Niklas Beste (meniscus injury), Matthias Hamrol (unknown)
FC Twente: Aitor Cantalapiedra (foot), Emil Berggreen (unknown)
Dennis Telgenkamp (GK), Lorenzo Burnet, Miguel Araujo, Michael Heylen, Glenn Bijl, Tom Hiariej, Sergio Peña, Kerim Frei, Marko Kolar, Michael Chacon, Michael de Leeuw
Joel Drommel (GK), Xandro Schenk, Peet Bijen, Calvin Verdonk, Giovanni Troupee, Julio Pleguezuelo, Haris Vuckic, Oriol Busquets, Keito Nakamura, Lindon Selahi, Noa Lang
Captain: Haris Vuckic
Vice-captain: Michael de Leeuw
Goalkeeper: J Drommel
Defenders: G Bijl, P Bijen, G Troupee
Midfielders: O Busquets, L Selahi, S Pena, K Frei
Attackers: M d Leeuw, H Vuckic, K Nakumura
It'll be difficult to pick a winner in the match.
Note: The EMN vs TWE Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game.
