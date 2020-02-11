FC Emmen and FC Twente will clash in Eredivisie 2019-20 on Tuesday. Twente and Emmen lie 12th and 14th respectively in the points table and are separated by just 2 points. Keep reading for the EMN vs TWE Dream11 match schedule, team previews and predictions.

EMN vs TWE Dream11 match schedule

Venue: De Oude Meerdijk, Emmen

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2020

Time: 11:00 PM IST

EMN vs TWE Dream11 team preview

FC Emmen are entering the fixture after a demoralising 3-0 loss to Feyenoord. After 21 games, Emmen have managed to win just six times while losing 11 games already. They have registered just 22 points in 21 games and are just one point off the relegation spots.

Twente are struggling similarly, sitting just two places above Emmen. FC Twente are 12th with just 24 points after 21 games. After a poor run towards the end of 2019, Twente have picked up form in recent weeks, going undefeated so far in 2020. Twente managed one win and two draws in the previous three fixtures.

EMN vs TWE Dream11 team injury news

FC Emmen: Desevio Payne (unknown), Henk Bos (unknown), Jan-Niklas Beste (meniscus injury), Matthias Hamrol (unknown)

FC Twente: Aitor Cantalapiedra (foot), Emil Berggreen (unknown)

EMN vs TWE Dream11 predicted line-ups

FC Emmen

Dennis Telgenkamp (GK), Lorenzo Burnet, Miguel Araujo, Michael Heylen, Glenn Bijl, Tom Hiariej, Sergio Peña, Kerim Frei, Marko Kolar, Michael Chacon, Michael de Leeuw

FC Twente

Joel Drommel (GK), Xandro Schenk, Peet Bijen, Calvin Verdonk, Giovanni Troupee, Julio Pleguezuelo, Haris Vuckic, Oriol Busquets, Keito Nakamura, Lindon Selahi, Noa Lang

EMN vs TWE Dream11 top picks

Captain: Haris Vuckic

Vice-captain: Michael de Leeuw

EMN vs TWE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: J Drommel

Defenders: G Bijl, P Bijen, G Troupee

Midfielders: O Busquets, L Selahi, S Pena, K Frei

Attackers: M d Leeuw, H Vuckic, K Nakumura

EMN vs TWE Dream11 prediction

It'll be difficult to pick a winner in the match.

Note: The EMN vs TWE Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

