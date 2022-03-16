'End Of An Era': Twitter Explodes As Both Messi, Ronaldo Miss Out On UCL Last-8 Once Again

Manchester United got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, following their loss to Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 on Tuesday night. The loss meant United will complete five years of trophy drought and Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo will complete a season without a club trophy since the 2009-10 season.

This development comes almost a week after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi got knocked out of the tournament after suffering a loss to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of UCL 2021-22.

In the game against Manchester United, Atletico’s Renan Lodi scored the lone goal of the 2nd leg encounter and his first goal in the tournament in his 25th appearance. At the same time, the match was a disappointment for the 37-year-old Ronaldo as he scored a hattrick in the team’s previous Premier League 2021-22 match against Tottenham Hotspur. Ronaldo didn’t manage a single shot against Atletico as the La Liga champions marched to victory.

Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi missing out on UCL quarterfinals

Meanwhile, on witnessing Ronaldo and Messi's tough luck, football fans on social media were quick to react to United and PSG's exit, as they wondered if Ronaldo and Messi’s dominance has come to an end. While a section of fans said that both football legends are finished, few fans mentioned in their tweets that it is wrong to expect that they will be in the finals, semi-finals, or quarterfinals in every tournament. A fan also said that none of them is finished and are only going through tough times.

This is the problem with media and some fans. They think just have these two players who are winding down still have a devine right to be called worlds best and also be in finals, semis, quarters. No they like others are just players who have earn the right to be there. — Ben Smith (@BenSmit57161751) March 15, 2022

None of them is finished.... They're passing through tough times, whether its Messi not adapting at PSG or Ronaldo with Man U teammates that can't play well together — Magico_10 (@PureBrawl) March 15, 2022

At the same time, another fan said that fans shouldn’t be biased with their criticism about the players. "I understand they’re both in the twilight of their career and we’ve been lucky to witness the most intense competition for over a decade… but if you’re gonna criticize/praise, at least be consistent," the fan wrote on Twitter.

I understand they’re both in the twilight of their career and we’ve been lucky to witness the most intense competition for over a decade… but if you’re gonna criticise/praise, at least be consistent. — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) March 15, 2022

Messi has played a total of 26 matches for PSG across competitions so far in the season and has scored only 7 goals. On the other hand, Ronaldo has been unstoppable since making his return to Manchester United during the summer of 2021. He has scored 18 goals in 32 matches across competitions for United and has continued to assert his dominance.

