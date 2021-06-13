ENG Vs CRO Dream11: England Vs Croatia Prediction, Team And Euro 2020 Top Picks

England will take on Croatia in a group stage match of the UEFA Euro 2020. The match is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the prestigious Wembley Stadium, London on June 13, 2021. Here is our ENG vs CRO Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Euro 2020: ENG vs CRO preview

Opening up the proceedings for Group D at the Euro 2020, the England team will go up against Croatia in their first fixture at the tournament. Having been sorted with Scotland and the Czech Republic this season, the Three Lions will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their disheartening 1-2 loss to the Croats at the 2018 World Cup. Expectations ride high on both sides as England hope to avenge their WC dismissal and Croatia look to prove that their finals appearance at the tournament was not a fluke. Playing without veterans Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic, who are retired from international football, Croatia will start the tournament on the backfoot.

Injury and Availability News

Experienced Croatian defender Dejan Lovren remains slightly doubtful due to injury for this game while England are expected to be without Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Saka for at least a part of the match as all three have just begun recovering from injuries this season. All other players should be available.

ENG vs CRO Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

ENG: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

CRO: Dominik Livakovic, Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Barisic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic

ENG vs CRO best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain –Ivan Perisic, Jack Grealish

Vice-Captain – Harry Kane, Luka Modric

Ivan Perisic and Harry Kane will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ENG vs CRO Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Borna Barisic, Domagoj Vida

Midfielders: Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Strikers: Harry Kane, Ivan Perisic

ENG vs CRO Dream11 Prediction

According to our ENG vs CRO Dream11 prediction, England are likely to edge past Croatia and win this match 2-1.

Note: The ENG vs CRO player record and as a result, the ENG vs CRO best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs CRO Dream11 team and ENG vs CRO prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: England Football and Luka Modric Twitter