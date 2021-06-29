ENG Vs GER Dream11: England Vs Germany Prediction, Team And Top Picks

England will take on Germany in their Euro 2020 Round of 16 game at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, June 29. The clash between the two European heavyweights is scheduled to commence live at 5:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the ENG vs GER Dream11 prediction, top picks and our ENG vs GER Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

ENG vs GER preview

England arrive into this game on the back of decent form as they made it into Euro 2020's Round of 16 in comfortable fashion by topping the Group D standings. Surprisingly for the Three Lions, it is not their attack that is firing on all cylinders, but it is their defence that has been rock solid. Gareth Southgate's side are the only team left in the European Championships not to concede a goal yet. The Harry Kane-led side are now on a 9-game unbeaten streak that dates back to November last year.

On the other hand, Germany had a far more difficult road to head into the Round of 16. Joachim Low's side needed a last gasp goal against Hungary to rescue a point and make it through. However, with there being no room for mistakes any longer, Germany will hope to put their best performance against a strong English side.

ENG vs GER predicted starting line-ups

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz

ENG vs GER top picks

England: Raheem Sterling, John Stones

Germany: Kai Havertz, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller

ENG vs GER Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: John Stones, Robin Gosens, Mats Hummels

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller (VC), Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: Kai Havertz (C), Serge Gnabry, Raheem Sterling

ENG vs GER Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Germany will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above ENG vs GER Dream11 prediction, ENG vs GER match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ENG vs GER Dream11 team and ENG vs GER Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Credits: England, Germany football/Instagram