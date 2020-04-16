ENG Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Belarusian Premier League Live

Energetik-BGU host Gorodeya in the Belarusian Premier League on April 16, 2020. The match will be played at the Stadyen RTsOP-BGU on Thursday with a kick-off time of 8:00 PM IST. Fans can play the ENG vs GOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the ENG vs GOR Dream11 prediction, the ENG vs GORG Dream11 top picks and ENG vs GOR Dream11 team.

Also Read | Leroy Sane interested in Bayern Munich move as Man City star aims for UCL win: Report

Energetik-BGU take on Gorodeya FC in the Belarus Premier League on Thursday

Also Read | Manchester United not up for £4bn takeover as Saudi Prince seeks £300m Newcastle deal

ENG vs GOR Dream11 prediction

ENG vs GOR Dream11 prediction - Energetik-BGU Minsk squad

Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov

ENG vs GOR Dream11 prediction - Gorodeya squad

Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergey Arkhipov

Also Read | Coronavirus Italy: Official warns against resuming Serie A without vaccine availability

ENG vs GOR Dream11 match schedule

Date - Thursday, April 16, 2020

Kickoff time - 8:00 PM IST

Venue - Stadyen RTsOP-BGU

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp wanted to meet RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner before COVID-19 pandemic

ENG vs GOR Dream11 prediction: ENG vs GOR Dream11 top picks

Here are the ENG vs GOR Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: I Dovgyallo

Defenders: M Joksimovic, K Pavlyuchek, D Miroshnikov, A Sokol, A Shkurdyuk

Midfielders: S Usenya, J Mawatu, A Sorokin, A Nosko (VC)

Forwards: J Yakshiboev (C)

ENG vs GOR Dream11 prediction

Energetik-BGU start as favourites in their match against Gorodeya in the Belarus Premier League on Thursday.

Note: Please keep in mind that the ENG vs GOR Dream11 team and ENG vs GOR Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs GOR Dream11 prediction team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Paul Pogba reveals nearly clashing in training with Man United flop Ravel Morrison