ENG Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Belarusian Premier League Live

Energetik-BGU host Gorodeya in the Belarusian Premier League on April 16, 2020. The match will be played at the Stadyen RTsOP-BGU on Thursday with a kick-off time of 8:00 PM IST. Fans can play the ENG vs GOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the ENG vs GOR Dream11 prediction, the ENG vs GORG Dream11 top picks and ENG vs GOR Dream11 team.
🇧🇾 GAME DAY COUNTDOWN— Energetik-BGU / Энергетик-БГУ (@EnergetikBGU) April 15, 2020
⏳ 24 hours to go
🏆 Vysheyshaya Liga 5️⃣th Round
📆 Thursday 16th April 2020
🕓 15:30 (BST)
🆚️ @GorodeyaFC
📍 Minsk
🏟 RCOR-BGU Stadium
📺 https://t.co/uuQOnKTvJJ
#️⃣ #BGUGOR#BVLiga #StayEnergetik pic.twitter.com/8oG6bXif3D
Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov
Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergey Arkhipov
Date - Thursday, April 16, 2020
Kickoff time - 8:00 PM IST
Venue - Stadyen RTsOP-BGU
Here are the ENG vs GOR Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -
Goalkeeper: I Dovgyallo
Defenders: M Joksimovic, K Pavlyuchek, D Miroshnikov, A Sokol, A Shkurdyuk
Midfielders: S Usenya, J Mawatu, A Sorokin, A Nosko (VC)
Forwards: J Yakshiboev (C)
Energetik-BGU start as favourites in their match against Gorodeya in the Belarus Premier League on Thursday.
