ENG Vs POL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, WC European Qualifiers Preview

The FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group I third game features England hosting Poland at the Wembley Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, April 1 at 12:15 AM IST. Here's a look at ENG vs POL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and our match prediction for the much-awaited encounter.

ENG vs POL Dream11 match prediction and preview

England arrive into this game on the back of a perfect start in their World Cup qualifying campaign with wins over San Marino and Albania. The Three Lions thrashed San Marino 5-0 on matchday one of the group stages and recorded a convincing 2-0 victory against Albania in their next game. However, Gareth Southgate's men are yet to face their toughest challenge of the group stages when they face Poland on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Poland began their qualifying campaign with a thrilling 3-3 draw against Hungary followed by a 3-0 win over Andorra. Even though Paulo Sousa's side have played reasonably well coming into this game, with their talisman Robert Lewandowski now sidelined due to injury, Poland are likely to be on the backfoot against England. Moreover, Poland have only emerged triumphant once in their previous 19 attempts against England. Considering the form of the two teams, our ENG vs POL match prediction is England 2-0 Poland.

ENG vs POL playing 11

England: Nick Pope, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Reece James, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

An update from the #ThreeLions squad ahead of the game against Poland...@Prowsey16 will not be involved tonight, with the midfielder rested as a fitness precaution and returning to his club. pic.twitter.com/CFu9rvwk1d — England (@England) March 31, 2021

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Masiej Rybus, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski, Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Moder, Gregorz Krychowiak, Kamil Jozwiak, Krzysztof Piatek, Arkadiusz Milik

ENG vs POL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Jan Bednarek, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Piotr Zielinski, Mason Mount, Phil Foden

Strikers: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Arkadiusz Milik

ENG vs POL Dream11 team: Top picks

England: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount

Poland: Piotr Zielinski, Arkadiusz Milik

ENG vs POL live

In India, the England vs Poland game will broadcast live on Sony TEN 1/HD. The ENG vs POL live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The above ENG vs POL Dream11 prediction, ENG vs POL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ENG vs POL Dream11 team and ENG vs POL playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.