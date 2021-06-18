ENG Vs SCO Dream11: England Vs Scotland Prediction, Team And Top Picks

England host Scotland in the second league clash of the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign on Friday, June 18. The Group D clash is set to be played in London at the Wembley Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 8 pm BST. (12: 30 AM IST, Saturday, June 19). Let's have a look at the ENG vs SCO Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this Euro 2020 fixture.

ENG vs SCO Match Preview

The Three Lions kickstarted their Euro 2020 campaign with a crucial win over Croatia in their tournament opener last week as Raheem Sterling was the only player on the score sheet with the Manchester City star's moment of magic helping Southgate and co. walk away with three points in their Group D clash on Sunday.

England will be a happier side entering the match after drawing a lot of positives from their tournament opener against the 2018 World Cup finalists as most of the players shone through in their match and were seen playing together as a strong unit. With a win in their kitty, England will now hope to continue their seven-game winning streak intact and look to record their second successive Euro 2020 win on Friday when they lock horns against Scotland.

Scotland on the other hand had a polar opposite result compared to their Friday night opponents as they were handed a convincing 0-2 defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic in their previous outing. Patrik Schick haunted the Scots twice, finding the back of the net in each half with his second strike being a wonder goal away from the half-line to hand his team three points in their tournament opener. Apart from Schick's brilliance, Steve Clarke's men had a fairly decent outing which saw them create a few chances but failed to capitalise on them. The 44th ranked team on FIFA standings will be aiming for a turnaround in their fortunes and aim to get back on the winning ways against the Three Lions on Friday.

ENG vs SCO Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - H. Kane or C. Adams

Vice-Captain -R. Sterling or S. McTominay

ENG vs SCO Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - J. Pickford

Defenders – K. Walker, K. Tierney, T. Kings, L. Cooper

Midfielders –S. McTominay, M. Mount, A. Robertson

Strikers – R. Sterling, C. Adams, H. Kane

ENG vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Gareth Southgate's men will start the game brimming with confidence and are expected to record a routine victory over Scotland and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- England 2-0 Scotland

Note: The above ENG vs SCO Dream11 prediction, ENG vs SCO Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ENG vs SCO Dream11 Team and ENG vs SCO Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

Image Source: England Football/Twitter