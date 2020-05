ENG Vs SMO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live Game Info

Energetik-BGU Minsk host FC Smolevichi in the Belarusian Premier League on May 1, 2020. The match will be played at the Stadium RTs OP-BGU on Friday with a kick-off time of 6:30 PM IST. Fans can play the ENG vs SMO Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the ENG vs SMO Dream11 prediction, the ENG vs SMO Dream11 top picks and ENG vs SMO Dream11 team.

ENG vs SMO Dream11 team

ENG vs SMO Dream11 top picks

Daniil Miroshnikov (Captain) Aleksey Nosko (Vice-captain) Ilya Rashchenya Aleksey Butarevich

Energetik-BGU Minsk

Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov

FC Smolevichi

Gomelko, Aleksandr Filtsov, Nikita Lazovskiy, Mutalip Alibekov, Ilya Rashchenya, Eduard Zhevnerov, Arseni Bondarenko, Terentiy Lutsevich, Ivan Vasilenok, Anatoli Makarov, Alexander Dzhigero, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Sergey Rusak, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Jean Morel Poé, Evgeni Barsukov, Ivan Veras, Aleksey Turik

ENG vs SMO Dream11 prediction

Our ENG vs SMO Dream11 prediction is that FC Smolevichi will win this game.

Note: The ENG vs SMO Dream11 prediction, ENG vs SMO Dream11 top picks and ENG vs SMO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ENG vs SMO Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.