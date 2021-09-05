England Coach Gareth Southgate Asks Stars To Stay Humble; Avoid 'drinking Celebrations'

England's players were subjected to racial abuse during their latest World Cup Qualifier against Hungary in Budapest as cups, bottles, and a flare were thrown at the players. England stars Declan Rice and Jack Grealish were seen picking up the cups and bottles and gesturing as though they were drinking from them after the third and fourth goals were scored. The head coach Gareth Southgate, at a press conference ahead of their match against Andorra, asked the players to stay humble and to avoid over-the-top celebrations as such.

Southgate cautions England stars

“We needed to be a little bit careful in how our interaction with the crowd the other day was. We all recognise that certain things that happened weren’t acceptable but also we ran a little bit of a risk of inflaming some of those situations. The boys just have to have in the back of their minds that humility. We were playing well and we got a good result but let’s keep our professionalism, our focus. We’re going to have to play these teams again and we don’t want to give them any additional motivation with our actions," said Southgate as quoted by Goal.com.

Racism at the Puskas Arena

The racial slurs and chants, targetted at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham during the World Cup qualifiers, have led to The Football Association calling on FIFA to investigate the incident. Reports also suggest that "sporadic monkey chants" could be heard from "various areas of the crowd" and were directed at Sterling, whenever he touched the ball. The chants were also heard when Sterling set up a goal-scoring opportunity for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

When the England players took a knee before kick-off, "loud boos and jeers" could be heard. The players were also attacked with cups that were thrown from the crowd after Raheem Sterling scored the 1st goal for England. A flare was thrown onto the pitch after Harry Maguire scored the 3rd goal for the team. Hungary's opening game against Portugal, where the former lost, also saw homophobic banners from the Hungarian stands, while "monkey chants" were heard during Hungary's draw with France.

(Image Credits: AP)