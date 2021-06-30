England Cricket Legend Michael Vaughan Backs Wembley Fans Over Germany Jeers

Michael Vaughan is easily known as someone who has never shied away from voicing his opinion on Twitter and otherwise. However, not all opinions he makes public are received well. This usually extends to his match predictions, fans and others reacting to those on social media.

Cricket legend justifies England vs Germany Euro 2020 jeers

I don’t understand all those on here abusing the England fans last night for booing the German anthem .. It always happens & always should .. it’s only like booing the villain at pantomime .. get over it .. #itscominghame — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2021

On Tuesday night, England hosted Germany at the Wembley Stadium in London. As many people expected, the hostile atmosphere towards teams was present. However, not many expected things to get as bad as they did, with fans jeering during national anthems. As the visiting team sings first, fans at the venue ended up booing when the German national anthem started.

Unsurprisingly, there was a clash on social media between fans. Vaughan remained on the side which thought the whole situation caused no harm. “I don’t understand all those on here abusing the England fans last night for booing the German anthem," he wrote on Twitter. "It always happens & always should .. it’s only like booing the villain at pantomime".

Fans ended up calling him out for his attitude, unhappy with his statement. Some even looked towards it as shameful, especially since a national anthem was called out. Vaughan, at one point, has also called out fans for going against Steve Smith and David Warner for ball-tampering.

Fans react: Why did England fans jeer Germany national anthem?

yes he just missed "S" before ha — hushme (@hashmatabbas) June 30, 2021

Respect is integral part of sports Is it too hard to understand — Chirag Chatwani 🇮🇳 (@ChatwaniChirag) June 30, 2021

No it doesn't it shows what some people in the country are like, I was very disappointed in the booing, so stop tarring everyone with the same brush. — Philip Cronshaw (@cronny91) June 30, 2021

Nm the German kid will grow up hating English football team — Manikanth (@Manikanth_18) June 30, 2021

the overconfidence that has not brought a wc home since 1966. calm down brother #itsnotcominghome that easily. — varunnnn_ (@varunnnn2) June 30, 2021

Euro 2020 quarter-finals schedule

Switzerland vs Spain – Quarter-final 1 – July 2, 9:30 PM IST (July 2, 4:00 PM GMT) – Krestovskey Stadium, St. Petersburg

Belgium vs Italy – Quarter-final 2 – July 3, 12:30 AM IST (July 2, 7:00 PM GMT) – Allianz Arena, Munich

Czech Republic vs Denmark – Quarter-final 3 – July 3, 9:30 PM IST (July 3, 4:00 PM GMT) – Olympic Stadium, Baku

Ukraine vs England – Quarter-final 4 – July 4, 12:30 AM IST (July 3, 7:00 Pm GMT) – Stadio Olimpico, Rome

