Last Updated:

England Cricket Legend Michael Vaughan Backs Wembley Fans Over Germany Jeers

England cricket legend Michael Vaughan was called out on social media after backing Wembley fans for jeering and booing during the German national anthem.

Written By
Devika Pawar
england

Source: AP, Vaughan Twitter


Michael Vaughan is easily known as someone who has never shied away from voicing his opinion on Twitter and otherwise. However, not all opinions he makes public are received well. This usually extends to his match predictions, fans and others reacting to those on social media. 

Cricket legend justifies England vs Germany Euro 2020 jeers

On Tuesday night, England hosted Germany at the Wembley Stadium in London. As many people expected, the hostile atmosphere towards teams was present. However, not many expected things to get as bad as they did, with fans jeering during national anthems. As the visiting team sings first, fans at the venue ended up booing when the German national anthem started. 

READ | India vs England 2021 series to kick off WTC 2021-23; here are the points on offer

Unsurprisingly, there was a clash on social media between fans. Vaughan remained on the side which thought the whole situation caused no harm. “I don’t understand all those on here abusing the England fans last night for booing the German anthem," he wrote on Twitter. "It always happens & always should .. it’s only like booing the villain at pantomime". 

READ | India vs England Women 2nd ODI live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

Fans ended up calling him out for his attitude, unhappy with his statement. Some even looked towards it as shameful, especially since a national anthem was called out. Vaughan, at one point, has also called out fans for going against Steve Smith and David Warner for ball-tampering. 

READ | Germany captain Manuel Neuer holds back tears after defeat against England in Euro 2020

Fans react: Why did England fans jeer Germany national anthem?

Euro 2020 quarter-finals schedule

  • Switzerland vs Spain – Quarter-final 1 – July 2, 9:30 PM IST (July 2, 4:00 PM GMT) – Krestovskey Stadium, St. Petersburg
  • Belgium vs Italy – Quarter-final 2 – July 3, 12:30 AM IST (July 2, 7:00 PM GMT) – Allianz Arena, Munich
  • Czech Republic vs Denmark – Quarter-final 3 – July 3, 9:30 PM IST (July 3, 4:00 PM GMT) – Olympic Stadium, Baku
  • Ukraine vs England – Quarter-final 4 – July 4, 12:30 AM IST (July 3, 7:00 Pm GMT) – Stadio Olimpico, Rome

(Image credits: AP, Michael Vaughan Twitter)

READ | Prince William, Kate and son Prince George attend England’s soccer match against Germany
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND