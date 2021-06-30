'England Don't Scare Us': Ukraine Legend Shevchenko Fires Warning Ahead Of Quarter-finals

Ukraine made their way through to the quarters after defeating Sweden in extra time courtesy of a late Artem Dovbyk, who headed the winner to set them up with a match against England, who are high on confidence after their 2-0 win over Germany. In his post-game interview, Ukraine head coach and former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has told that the Ukrainians are not scared, but only motivated to win this game and cause a big upset. He acknowledged England's brilliance in the tournament, adding, "They are incredibly difficult to score against but their strength shouldn't scare us."

In 2006, Andriy Shevchenko captained #UKR to their first ever World Cup quarter-final.



In #EURO2020, Andriy Shevchenko has just managed Ukraine to their first ever European Championship quarter-final.



What a moment. 😍 pic.twitter.com/1EhPkYEucd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 29, 2021

Ukraine won their only group game against North Macedonia and made their way to the quarters as the 3rd placed team. But Andriy Shevchenko and his team showed great composure and poise to take the game to extra time and come out winners there. England are definitely going to be a tough test for the Ukrainians and they will have to do something special to cause an upset in this game. Shevchenko in his post-game interview said, "The English team is a great team, they have a great substitute bench as well, I watched the first half today. They are extremely strong, I know it very well, they also have a great coach. We understand, how tough this game is going to be. Now we just need to recover and starting from tomorrow we will start our preparation. We will try something that will give us a positive result."

'England don't scare us', says Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko https://t.co/W7ZKZXG4Ko — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 30, 2021

Ukraine vs England Euro 2020 match preview

England come into this game after an astonishing win over rivals Germany. With Mount available for the quarters, it will be interesting to see whether Southgate decides to play him or stick with the same side that defeated Germany. England are the only team in the tournament who have not conceded a single goal, and since Harry Maguire's return from injury, he has looked in great form and also bagged the man of the match for his performance against Germany. A win in the quarters would be the first time that the Three Lions will move to the semis of the Euros since 1996, with the fans hyped about England's performance against Germany and with the talented players this squad has, it looks like this year it's finally coming home.

Ukraine knocked a good-looking Sweden side out in the round of 16 and coming into this game as the underdogs, the team will be hoping to put up a special performance to cause another upset at the Euros. Oleksandr Zinchenko was key to Ukraine's victory over the Swedes, it was the Man City player's wonderful cross that helped his team come out of the game victorious and they will need a similar display from the left-back in the quarters against a strong England side.

Ukraine vs England Euro 2020 quarter-final details

Ukraine will lock horns with England in the quarter-final of Euro 2020 at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 3 at 9:00 PM local time [Sunday, July 4 at 12:30 AM IST].

Ukraine vs England predicted lineups

Ukraine: George Buschan, Illia Zabarnyi, Sergey Krivtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Alexander Karavaev, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Taras Stepanenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Reece James, Kalvin Philips, Declan Rice, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Image Credits: Andriy Shevchenko/Twitter