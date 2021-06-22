England Duo OUT For Final Group Stage Fixture Of Euro 2020 Amid COVID-19 Scare

England national football team has confirmed that Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are set to miss the Three Lions' final group stage clash against the Czech Republic on Tuesday. Gareth Southgate will be unable to call upon the services of the Chelsea duo as they are set to spend some time in isolation after being in close contact with fellow Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

We can confirm that @BenChilwell and @masonmount_10 must isolate up to and including Monday 28 June. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England. — England (@England) June 22, 2021

Euro 2020 Covid cases: English duo to isolate amid Scotland Covid scare

The England national football team released a statement confirming that the duo is set to isolate until June 28 after consulting Public Health England. With the isolation only acting as a precautionary measure, Mount and Chilwell have been permitted to continue their training with the duo set to train individually in separate areas that have been created at St. George’s Park which is the England team's training base.

Chilwell and Mount are isolating after they were confirmed to be in close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour. All three players feature for the London-based team Chelsea in club football and are known to spend time together while featuring in the domestic league and other club tournaments.

The trio locked horns against each other last Friday as England faced fierce UK rivals Scotland in their ongoing Group stage match of the Euro 2020. The English pair were seen being in close contact with the Scotland international and have now been instructed to isolate and follow the protocol following a positive COVID-19 test by the 20-year-old Scotland star. Luckily, none of the England staff including the squad and other officials has shown any symptom with their lateral flow tests returning a negative result on Monday.

Gareth Southgate will be able to mitigate the unavailability of Ben Chilwell with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw available in the ranks. However, the Three Lions head coach will find it a little difficult to replace Mason Mount with the Chelsea midfielder bringing a different style of skillset to the team. With Mason Mount set to miss out, a few of the English attackers who spent most of their time on the bench in the Euro 2020 will be eager to slot in the recent opening and fight for a berth in the starting 11 of the English team against the Czech Republic.

Jack Grealish is expected to be handed a start by Gareth Southgate in England's final group stage match with Jude Bellingham also likely to compete with the Aston Villa star for a starting 11 spot in the team. Brousiaa Dortmund star Jadon Sancho could also find himself on the English team sheet as Southgate is expected to hand many players some much-needed minutes and provide them with some match sharpness ahead of the knockout stages of the competition.

Image Source: Mount, Chilwell/ Instagram